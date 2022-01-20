LastPass Named a Leader in Password Management in 2022 TrustRadius Awards and G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass, the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, today announced several award wins based on user reviews, further demonstrating its reputation as one of the top password managers in the industry. TrustRadius, a trusted B2B software review platform, awarded LastPass for Best Relationship, Value and Feature Set in Identity Management for 2022. G2, a peer-to-peer review site that reviews leading software solutions, highlighted LastPass as a leader in Password Management, Single Sign-On (SSO), and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for Winter 2022.



The awards from TrustRadius and G2 demonstrate LastPass’ commitment to providing consumers and businesses alike with a robust and convenient tool for proper password hygiene and online security.

“These wins – based on reviews from our customers – demonstrate why LastPass remains the leading zero-knowledge password manager on the market for consumers and businesses alike,” said Dan DeMichele, VP of Product Management at LastPass. “We’ve designed LastPass so customers can practice safe password behavior online, businesses can provide tools to increase employee adoption and enable flexibility so that an organization can use the security tools they need, at their own pace, in today’s modern hybrid work environment. These awards validate our dedication and increased focus on user experience.”

TrustRadius

Overall, LastPass’s scorecard demonstrates that TrustRadius users are very likely to recommend LastPass for Business to others, are very likely to renew, and think highly of LastPass’ scalability. According to reviews from verified users in the Identity Management Solutions category, LastPass fulfills its mission of securing and simplifying access for both end users and IT admins. Users praised the solution for its easy set-up and onboarding, and password autofill, sharing, and generator functionalities.

“We use LastPass [for Business], not only to save the myriad of passwords that the IT department must deal with, but we use it as a continuity enhancer to ‘backup’ user credentials they may have applied but not documented,” said Grant Bristow, IT Manager at Rockley Phototonics. “This covers us in the event another employee leaves suddenly. Even if there is some undocumented use, LastPass allows us to access this user's stored credentials and recover.”

G2 Leader

LastPass’s reviews demonstrate that the password manager is a leader in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports. Out of the 857 customers that have left user reviews, 87 percent of LastPass users rated LastPass four out of five stars. Each review comes from verified LastPass users who rate how the password manager meets business requirements and provides security for their organization.

According to one G2 reviewer who is CEO of a small business: “LastPass has been our go-to tool since 2013 for safe, secure password vaulting and management. Whether it’s traditional credentials or account numbers/SSNs, LastPass provides a single encrypted cloud and local vault to safely store them, a nonsense password generator, tools to find [passwords] used more than once, [passwords] that are not sufficiently secure, and controlled sharing mechanisms within companies, non-profits, or families.”

To learn more about LastPass solutions, visit: www.lastpass.com.

About TrustRadius Awards

TrustRadius Awards recognize the products that have earned a 2022 Best Of Award. These awards are earned by the top three products in each category with the highest Support rating, Usability rating, and the highest rate of reviewer satisfaction with the product’s Feature Set. Learn more: https://www.trustradius.com/

About G2 Leader Awards

G2 is a leading peer-to-peer review site that provides unbiased user reviews on leading software solutions. Quarterly, G2 highlights the top-rated solutions in the industry, as chosen by customer reviews. Learn more: https://www.g2.com/