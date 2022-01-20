AgileThought, a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Services, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought") (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, today announced that it has made two key leadership appointments that will help position the business for continued sustained growth. Kevin Johnston, who brings over 30 years of experience in technology and business development, was named Chief Operating Officer and Alejandro Manzocchi, a veteran IT and software development executive, was named Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

“AgileThought is at the forefront of the digital transformation services market in the U.S. and with Kevin’s promotion, along with the addition of Alejandro, we are well-positioned to continue our success,” said Manuel Senderos, Chairman and CEO of AgileThought. “Our industry is rapidly evolving but I feel confident that we have the best leadership team in place to execute on our long-term vision: to be the digital transformation partner of choice for the large enterprise.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Johnston will oversee AgileThought’s administrative, sales, and operational functions across the business. Johnston joined AgileThought in 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer, where he worked with enterprise clients to help them gain a competitive edge by guiding them through digital transformation within the delivery framework of Innovate, Build and Run practices.

Johnston joined AgileThought with over 32 years of experience in technology and business development, previously serving as Chief Sales & Revenue Officer at DXC Technology and senior positions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Johnston has been nominated to the Top 100 Global Sales Leaders by The Modern Sale.

“I am excited to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer of AgileThought and continuing the upward growth trajectory of the company,” Johnston said. “The demand for digital transformation services continues to grow and I look forward to the ongoing work serving our clients and working with our talented teams as we strive for constant innovation in everything that we do.”

As Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Manzocchi will drive the evolution of AgileThought’s offerings and their integration with the delivery models, with the goal of growing, scaling, and employing capabilities to deliver cutting-edge digital products for our clients. Included in his responsibilities will be establishing the company technology vision, strategies, and plans for growth and innovation for our clients. This delivery model will also allow for expansion of AgileThought’s employee base with growth opportunities to thrive in the organization.

Manzocchi joins AgileThought from Globant, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Technology. While there, Manzocchi was responsible for developing and leading one of the largest regions and supporting key digital transformations in leading clients in the High-Tech and Media & Entertainment industries.

“AgileThought has the unique ability to effortlessly serve its growing client base through its strategic onshore/nearshore delivery model that leverages talent from the U.S. and Latin America,” Mr. Manzocchi said. “The market opportunity for the company is tremendous as our clients recognize the need for digital transformation at a rapid pace.”

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

AgileThought Contact:

Olga Shinkaruk, Investor Relations

investorrelations@agilethought.com