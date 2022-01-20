Coalesce Emerges from Stealth to Reimagine Data Transformations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce , the data transformation company, today announced its emergence from stealth and the launch of the Coalesce Data Transformation platform. Founded by a team of data automation pioneers, Coalesce simplifies the modeling, cleansing, governance, and documentation of data by bringing never-before-seen efficiency and flexibility to the analytics landscape. The Coalesce platform dramatically increases data engineer productivity and insights to tackle today’s data-intensive architectures - enabling data transformations at enterprise scale.



In addition, Coalesce raised $5.92 million in seed funding led by 11.2 Capital and GreatPoint Ventures to revolutionize the data transformation space. The capital will be used to advance the Coalesce platform while growing sales, marketing, engineering functions, and go-to-market strategy.

“The largest bottleneck in the data analytics supply chain today is transformations. As more companies move to the cloud, the weaknesses in their data transformation layer are becoming apparent,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce. “Data teams are struggling to keep up with the demands from the business, and this problem has only continued to grow with the volumes and complexity of data combined with the shortage of skilled people. We are on a mission to radically improve the analytics landscape by making enterprise-scale data transformations as efficient and flexible as possible.”

Enter Coalesce - A New Era for Data Transformations

Unlike other tools on the market, Coalesce is the first platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation for data transformations. This empowers data teams to make changes quickly and improve time to value, all with the freedom of code and customization at scale.

The Coalesce platform uniquely delivers:

Efficiency for Everyone - Coalesce delivers increased efficiency for any data-related role whether it’s a data architect, engineer, or analyst.





“Built from a team with deep data automation knowledge and expertise, Coalesce is solving the most pressing challenges that come with maintaining and transforming large enterprise data warehouses,” said Shelley Zhuang, founding partner of 11.2 Capital. “Our investment is a testament to the intuitive nature of the Coalesce Data Transformation platform.”

“Since the early days of data warehousing, companies have struggled to transform and optimize data properly for consumption. With the enormous growth of the cloud, that challenge has only increased,” said Ray Lane, managing partner of GreatPoint Ventures and former president & COO of Oracle. “We see the value of Coalesce’s technology as an inevitable catalyst to support the scalability and governance needed for cloud computing.”

Availability

The Coalesce Data Transformation platform is GA-ready for select customers on Snowflake now. For more information on Coalesce, please visit https://coalesce.io/ .

Resources

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. As the first platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation for data transformations, Coalesce customers benefit from increased data engineer productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by 11.2 Capital and GreatPoint Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .