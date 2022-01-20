Top-Ranked U.S. Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz, Teams Up With Stryve Foods

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods , Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, announced that Stryve has partnered with Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American tennis pro, as its newest brand ambassador.

Fritz, 24, is currently the ATP’s No. 23 ranked tennis player ahead of his competition in men’s singles at the 2022 Australian Open.

Stryve is passionate about healthy living, which made Fritz a natural fit for the brand. Taylor relies on Stryve’s nutrient-dense, air-dried meat snack options, made with high-quality and simple ingredients, to fuel his elite training regimen. Through this partnership, Fritz hopes to help educate consumers about better snacking options for their active lifestyles.

“Teaming with Stryve to kick off my 2022 season is incredibly rewarding for me as an athlete and overall fan of the brand,” said Fritz. “Now, more than ever, consumers are keenly aware of what they put into their bodies – you need clean, healthy ingredients to fuel an active lifestyle and that’s exactly what I get from Stryve. And Stryve meat snacks are delicious!”

“Taylor has been a fan of the Stryve brand for a long time, so having a rising star in the tennis world join Stryve as a brand ambassador was a no-brainer,” said Joe Oblas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stryve. “Taylor’s success is a testament to hard work and dedication – both of which require the right fuel. Our biltong products are packed with 16 grams of protein per ounce, are all natural and come in a variety of delicious flavors, which we believe make them some of the best possible snacks to help you eat better and live a better, happier life.”

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow on social at @StryveBiltong.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.



Contacts:

ICR Investor Relations:

Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253

raphael.gross@icrinc.com



ICR Media Relations:

Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469

eric.becker@icrinc.com



or



Konnect Agency:

Alissa Bremner

abremner@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/191a4778-bf95-4944-b75c-85ca43b5d95a