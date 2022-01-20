Patent Granted to O2Micro for System and Method for Driving Light Source

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced the patent grant of a key system and method for driving a light source.



O2Micro was issued 11 claims under Taiwan Patent No. I732536 on Jul 1st, 2021, for the invention of a system for driving a light source including a power converter and control circuitry. The control circuitry generates a control signal based on the voltage feedback signal indicative of a combination of the output voltage, current and the light source and controls the power converter.

Dr. Yung Lin, Executive Vice President, O2Micro, commented, "This invention provides a cost-effective solution to the system power management where both regulated DC output and LED driver are present.”

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting and Battery Management.

