Alpha Copper Introduces Indata Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) (“Alpha,” Alpha Copper,” or the “Company”) a resource sector organization founded to create value through mineral exploration, technical development, and asset acquisition, is pleased to provide a brief introductory overview of its Indata Copper-Gold project located in a highly prospective region of British Columbia.



The Indata property, totaling 3,189 hectares (7,880 acres) is located 230 kilometers northwest of the City of Prince George, BC and is immediately south of the Stardust-Kwanika Project owned by Northwest Copper Corp. Two types of mineralization have historically been explored for at Indata: gold-silver veins and porphyry style copper mineralization. The property includes three porphyry copper targets with the largest, the Lake Zone, measuring 500 to 1,000 meters in width along-strike for at least 1,500 meters.

The project is situated in a complex geological setting adjacent to the Pinchi Fault, a major structure separating the oceanic-derived Cache Creek Terrane to the west and volcanic island arc-derived Quesnel Terrane to the east. Previous drill intercepts in the northern portion include DDH98-4 with 0.20% copper over 148 m including 0.37% copper over 24 meters at the bottom of the hole and a trench excavated during road construction averaged 0.37% copper over 75 meters (the southern half of the target has had no drilling completed).

Gold vein drill intercepts have included 47.26 g/t gold over 4.0 meters. In 2019 a new vein measuring 5.1 meters in width was discovered 600 meters south of any previously known vein and a new area of copper gold mineralization exposed by logging road construction was discovered a further 2,900 meters south that included a select grab sample that returned 3.64% copper and 5.95 g/t gold.

Alpha Copper CEO, Mr. Darryl Jones notes, “As has been identified so many times in the past, location, location, location, can prove decisive to the eventual outcome of any resource sector opportunity. Recent positive announcements regarding the adjacent Stardust-Kwanika Project as well as regional historic records provide us with heightened confidence that we are in the ‘right place’ - and market forces principally driven by the burgeoning clean tech revolution position us at ‘the right time.’ We look forward to developing an aggressive campaign to develop a clear asset picture aimed at advancing our strategic business goals, development prospects and shareholder value to help serve the growing demand for copper around the globe.”

Alpha Copper Corp. has an option to earn a 60% interest In the Indata Project from Eastfield Resources Ltd. by paying $400,000 (cash and/or shares) and completing $2,000,000 in exploration before June 20, 2023. An initial budget of $750,000 has been set.

This news release has been reviewed by J.W. Morton P.Geo who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and who takes responsibility for its technical content. For further information in respect of the technical information presented herein, please refer to the Company’s Technical Report on the Indata Project dated August 6, 2018, available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, as well as the Company’s press release of November 26, 2019.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Alpha Copper Corp.



As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Contact Alpha Copper

Invictus Investor Relations

+1 (604) 343.8661

walter@invictusir.com

About Alpha Copper Corp (CSE: ALCU):

Alpha Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The company is positioned to earn a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north central British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Okeover copper-molybdenum project located near the coastal community of Powell River, British Columbia. For more information visit: https://alphacopper.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the results of further exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.