Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$12.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Digital therapeutics enables improved health monitoring, prevention and management leading to improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare expenditure. With rising penetration of smartphones and internet usage, digital therapeutics can offer basic medical guidance, work in combination with drug regimens, use cognitive stimulation to induce behavioural changes, connect with wearables and medical equipment through the use of mobile apps. Rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, technological advancements, benefits of digital therapeutics, and pressing need to curb rising healthcare costs are key growth drivers spurring significant growth in the global market. Strong adoption of digital platforms like smartphones, apps, electronic wearables, mobile internet; growing focus on value based care; and rising venture capital investments in digital health based business models spur growth in the market. The momentum is likely to accelerate further with advent of next-generation technologies such as IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as these `high-tech` modalities hold immense potential to augment roll out of DTx interventions as a complementary product or as a complete replacement to traditional therapeutics.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period. B2B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.8% CAGR to reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the B2C segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Digital Therapeutics market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $909.2 Million by 2026
The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$909.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.8% and 22.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The United States and Europe represent key markets, led supported by well-developed digital infrastructure that provides the foundation for DTx. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is driven by rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and growing geriatric population.
- Canary Health, Inc.
- Dthera Sciences
- Fitbit Health Solutions
- Livongo Health, Inc.
- Medtronic, Plc
- Omada Health, Inc.
- Propeller Health
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
- Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
- WellDoc, Inc.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Expedites Implementation of Digital Therapeutics
Prominent Drivers Enabling Digital Therapeutics Market to Leapfrog
Digital Therapeutics: An Introduction
EXHIBIT 2: Digital Therapeutics Market by Disease Condition: 2021E
Outlook
Strategies to Push Uptake of Digital Therapeutics
Leading Markets
Factors Impeding Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital
Investments
EXHIBIT 3: Digital Health Funding by Segment (in US$ Million):
2020
EXHIBIT 4: Top Funded Clinical Indications: 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Top Funded Clinical Indications: Q1-Q3 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Digital Therapeutics Funding in US$ Million: 2018-
2021 9 Months
EXHIBIT 7: Digital Therapeutics Deal Count: 2018-2021 9 Months
Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market
Select Digital Therapeutics Startups
EXHIBIT 8: Quarterly Investments by Digital Therapeutics
Startups in US$ Million: Q1 2020 to Q3 2021
EXHIBIT 9: Top 10 Equity Deals in Q3’21
Pipeline Products Drive Growth Prospects
Select FDA Approved DTx
A Snapshot of Select DTx Pipeline Products
Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Improving
Clinical Outcomes
EXHIBIT 10: Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by
Application: 2021
Why Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals are joining the Digital
Therapeutics Bandwagon?
Pharma Majors Foray into Uncharted Territory
Pharmaceutical Companies Team Up with Payers to Seek Reimbursement
Growing Need to Break the Stigma Associated with Mental Health
Augurs well for Digital Therapeutics
Select Mental Health Stats Worldwide
Potential Areas for Digital Therapeutics
EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of People Suffering from Mental
Disorders (In Million)
Pandemic Pulls up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare
EXHIBIT 12: Anxiety and Depression on Rise Amid the Pandemic:
Percentage of US Adults Displaying Symptoms of Anxiety and
Depressive Disorder (Jan-June 2019, May 2020, and December
2020)
High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Focus on
Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities
Role of Digital Therapeutics in Type 2 Diabetes Reversal
EXHIBIT 13: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 14: World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045
Growing Overweight and Obese Population Benefit Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 15: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Pandemic Adds to the Healthcare Burden of
Nations Worldwide: Obesity-Related Health Spending as % of
Total Health Expenditure for the Period 2020-2050
Managing Heart Failure through Digital Interventions
EXHIBIT 17: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
(2010-2030)
Neurological Conditions
EXHIBIT 18: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries
(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by
Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK
How Digital Therapeutics is Changing Oncology Care Landscape?
EXHIBIT 19: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Data Generation for Drug Development
Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 20: Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum amid the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 21: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-
2021
Delivery through Wearable Devices Holds Strong Potential
EXHIBIT 22: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth
EXHIBIT 23: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Digital Therapeutics Evolves as a Viable Solution for
Medication Adherence
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health
Conditions: A Vital Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 24: Global Population for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
