Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$12.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Digital therapeutics enables improved health monitoring, prevention and management leading to improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare expenditure. With rising penetration of smartphones and internet usage, digital therapeutics can offer basic medical guidance, work in combination with drug regimens, use cognitive stimulation to induce behavioural changes, connect with wearables and medical equipment through the use of mobile apps. Rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, technological advancements, benefits of digital therapeutics, and pressing need to curb rising healthcare costs are key growth drivers spurring significant growth in the global market. Strong adoption of digital platforms like smartphones, apps, electronic wearables, mobile internet; growing focus on value based care; and rising venture capital investments in digital health based business models spur growth in the market. The momentum is likely to accelerate further with advent of next-generation technologies such as IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as these `high-tech` modalities hold immense potential to augment roll out of DTx interventions as a complementary product or as a complete replacement to traditional therapeutics.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period. B2B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.8% CAGR to reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the B2C segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Digital Therapeutics market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $909.2 Million by 2026



The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$909.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.8% and 22.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The United States and Europe represent key markets, led supported by well-developed digital infrastructure that provides the foundation for DTx. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is driven by rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and growing geriatric population.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Expedites Implementation of Digital Therapeutics

Prominent Drivers Enabling Digital Therapeutics Market to Leapfrog

Digital Therapeutics: An Introduction

EXHIBIT 2: Digital Therapeutics Market by Disease Condition: 2021E

Outlook

Strategies to Push Uptake of Digital Therapeutics

Leading Markets

Factors Impeding Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital

Investments

EXHIBIT 3: Digital Health Funding by Segment (in US$ Million):

2020

EXHIBIT 4: Top Funded Clinical Indications: 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Top Funded Clinical Indications: Q1-Q3 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Digital Therapeutics Funding in US$ Million: 2018-

2021 9 Months

EXHIBIT 7: Digital Therapeutics Deal Count: 2018-2021 9 Months

Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market

Select Digital Therapeutics Startups

EXHIBIT 8: Quarterly Investments by Digital Therapeutics

Startups in US$ Million: Q1 2020 to Q3 2021

EXHIBIT 9: Top 10 Equity Deals in Q3’21

Pipeline Products Drive Growth Prospects

Select FDA Approved DTx

A Snapshot of Select DTx Pipeline Products

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Improving

Clinical Outcomes

EXHIBIT 10: Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by

Application: 2021

Why Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals are joining the Digital

Therapeutics Bandwagon?

Pharma Majors Foray into Uncharted Territory

Pharmaceutical Companies Team Up with Payers to Seek Reimbursement

Growing Need to Break the Stigma Associated with Mental Health

Augurs well for Digital Therapeutics

Select Mental Health Stats Worldwide

Potential Areas for Digital Therapeutics

EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of People Suffering from Mental

Disorders (In Million)

Pandemic Pulls up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare

EXHIBIT 12: Anxiety and Depression on Rise Amid the Pandemic:

Percentage of US Adults Displaying Symptoms of Anxiety and

Depressive Disorder (Jan-June 2019, May 2020, and December

2020)

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Focus on

Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities

Role of Digital Therapeutics in Type 2 Diabetes Reversal

EXHIBIT 13: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 14: World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045

Growing Overweight and Obese Population Benefit Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 15: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Pandemic Adds to the Healthcare Burden of

Nations Worldwide: Obesity-Related Health Spending as % of

Total Health Expenditure for the Period 2020-2050

Managing Heart Failure through Digital Interventions

EXHIBIT 17: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

(2010-2030)

Neurological Conditions

EXHIBIT 18: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries

(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by

Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

How Digital Therapeutics is Changing Oncology Care Landscape?

EXHIBIT 19: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Data Generation for Drug Development

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 20: Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population:

2016-2021

Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum amid the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 21: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-

2021

Delivery through Wearable Devices Holds Strong Potential

EXHIBIT 22: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth

EXHIBIT 23: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Digital Therapeutics Evolves as a Viable Solution for

Medication Adherence

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health

Conditions: A Vital Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 24: Global Population for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050



