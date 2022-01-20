Global 1-Decene Market to Reach US$803.1 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 1-Decene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797737/?utm_source=GNW

Decene is made through the oligomerization of ethylene or through cracking petroleum waxes that have high content of carbon. Derivatives of 1-Decene comprise polyalphaolefins, oxo alcohols, and others. Demand for 1-decene globally is anticipated to grow significantly, supported by its rising adoption in industries such as automotive and packaging, increasing use of synthetic lubricants in diesel engines, and strong PAO demand for the production of gear or engine oils, and other lubricants. The market for 1-decene is fueled by growing PAO production, due to its rising demand in the synthetic lubricants market. Expanding end-use application areas of derivatives such as lube-oil additives, solvents, detergent alcohols, plasticizer alcohols, transmission oils, compressor oils, and synthetic lubricants in various industries is also driving gains in the 1-decene market. 1-decene (as a chemical intermediate) is also used in the manufacturing of detergents and their derivatives, which are further employed in the production of industrial surfactants. The growth in surfactants` adoption in various end-use sectors has resulted in an increase in demand for 1-decene.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 1-Decene estimated at US$547.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$803.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Polyalphaolefins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$596.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxo Alcohols segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global 1-Decene market. Polyalphaolefins, a 1-Decene`s derivative, is anticipated to register strong growth on account of their growing use in various application areas such as manufacturing and automotive as well as technological advancements. PAOs are employed as a synthetic lubricant (of high performance) for aviation, automatic transmission engines, marine use, crankcase, and industrial gear systems. They are also employed as gear oil, transmission oil, and compressor oil, among others. The growing diesel and gasoline demand and rising petroleum products production is expected to drive PAOs demand.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $93.1 Million by 2026



The 1-Decene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$93.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. In North America, the US is the largest consumer and producer of 1-Decene. The market in the country is supported by rising derivatives demand from industries such as packaging, automotive, and others. Also the region hosts leading producers of 1-Decene, such as ExxonMobil and Chevron Phillips Chemical. Europe dominates the global 1-decene market, supported by the presence of many renowned 1-decene producers and several leading automotive producers in the region, and also the strong demand for PAO. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, mainly due to the rising demand for synthetic lubricants from industries such as aviation, marine, and automotive. The market in the region is led by China and India, with regards to production.



Oxo Alcohols (Derivative) Segment Corners a 7.6% Share in 2020



Oxo alcohols are manufactured by allowing olefins to react with syngas in the presence of rhodium catalyst and under conditions of low pressure. Oxo alcohols are employed in the production of specialty chemicals, plasticizers, adhesives, solvents, and coatings. They also serve as intermediates in the manufacture of solvents and plasticizers used in automotive, polymer, and construction industries. In the global Oxo Alcohols (Derivative) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$123.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)



Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

ExxonMobil Corporation

INEOS Group AG

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sabic Innovative Plastics Holding BV

Sasol Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797737/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Decene and 1-Decene

An Insight into 1-Decene

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global 1-Decene Market Set for a Rapid Growth

PAOs Set to Drive Growth of the Global 1-Decene Market

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Exhibit Significant

Growth

Competitive Scenario



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Growth in Poly Alpha Olefin Demand to Drive the Global

1-Decene Market

Industrial Segment to Hold Major Revenue Share of PAO Market

Growing Oxo Alcohols Demand - A Growth Propeller for 1-Decene

Supply of Ethylene Set to Rise, Bio-Based Production of Alpha

Olefins to Gain Momentum

Growing Demand for Lubricants Augments Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 2: World Lubricants Market Revenues (in US$ Billion)

for 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market

Revenues (in %) by Application for 2021

Projected Rise in Auto Sales & Vehicle Miles Boosts Market Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks)

in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2017

EXHIBIT 5: Average Age of Cars, Vans and Truck and Buses in the

European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Sales of New PCs in Select European Countries: 2012 -

2019

EXHIBIT 7: Sales of New PCs in Americas Region, including

Canada, Mexico, and United States of America: 2012-2019

EXHIBIT 8: Sales of New PCs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region,

Including Australia, China, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia,

Singapore, and South Korea: 2012-2019

EXHIBIT 9: Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Select European

Countries: 2012-2019

EXHIBIT 10: Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Americas Region:

2012-2019

EXHIBIT 11: Sales of CVs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region:

2012-2019

How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 12: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2025

Increased Importance of Lubricants in Automotive Servicing

Augurs Well for Market Growth

Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Global Machine Tools Market (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Industries

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

EXHIBIT 14: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:

(PMI) for the Years 2018 through 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:

(PMI) for Jan 2019 to November 2020

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit 1-Decene Market

Growing Demand for Polyethylene in Food and Beverage Sector to

Drive 1-Decene Market

EXHIBIT 16: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

EXHIBIT 17: Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type

(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

EXHIBIT 18: Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type:

(2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Increasing Demand for Surfactants in Home Care and Personal

Care Products to Drive the Demand for 1-Decene

EXHIBIT 19: Global Surfactants Market by End-Use Sector (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Agricultural

Chemicals, Food Processing, Household Detergents, Industrial

Cleaners, Personal Care and Others

Sustained Opportunities in the Plasticizers Domain

EXHIBIT 20: World Plasticizers Market Revenues (in US$ Billion)

for 2019, 2021 & 2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for 1-Decene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyalphaolefins

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyalphaolefins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyalphaolefins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Oxo Alcohols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Oxo Alcohols by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxo Alcohols by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Derivatives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Derivatives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Derivatives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for 1-Decene by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Spain Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Russia Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene

by Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene

by Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Australia Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: India Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

1-Decene by Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and

Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene

by Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene

by Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

1-Decene by Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and

Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

1-Decene by Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Iran Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Israel Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene

by Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for 1-Decene by

Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UAE Historic Review for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for 1-Decene by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyalphaolefins, Oxo

Alcohols and Other Derivatives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

1-Decene by Derivative - Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols and

Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for 1-Decene by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________