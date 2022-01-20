First Advantage Announces Daymond John of ABC’s Shark Tank as Collaborate 2022 Keynote Speaker

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, today announced that celebrated entrepreneur, branding expert and Shark Tank star Daymond John will be the keynote speaker at its upcoming Collaborate 2022 user conference.



Renowned for his role on ABC’s Shark Tank, John is the founder and CEO of the ubiquitous global lifestyle brand, FUBU, which boasts over $6 billion in product sales, and CEO of the marketing agency, The Shark Group. The author of several best-selling books, such as The Power of Broke, Rise and Grind and Powershift, John’s marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands have made him a highly sought-after consultant. He has received numerous awards throughout his career, including the Brandweek Marketer of the Year and Ernst & Young’s New York Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and was named number four on LinkedIn’s Top 20 Voices list.

During his Collaborate 2022 keynote address, John will share highlights from his storied career and present his “5 Shark Points for Success.” Attendees will hear John’s strategies for navigating new horizons in 2022’s changing world of work and have the opportunity to ask questions.

First Advantage CEO Scott Staples commented, “We are very excited to have Daymond join us at Collaborate 2022. Drawing on his marketing and branding expertise, creative vision and entrepreneurial success, Daymond will share actionable ways to transform any situation and achieve successful outcomes no matter the circumstances. His session will offer tremendous value to leaders – and the organizations they support – working through today’s dynamic conditions.”

Set to take place April 20-22, First Advantage’s exclusive user conference, Collaborate 2022, is an invitation-only client event being held at the Aria in Las Vegas. The comprehensive event agenda features industry leaders and innovation experts offering updates and insights on background screening and drug testing trends and best practices.

Visit https://bit.ly/collaborate2022 to learn more.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com.