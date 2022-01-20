National Nonprofit Operation Gratitude Welcomes New Chief Development Officer

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Gratitude is pleased to welcome Melisa Griffith as the new Chief Development Officer, effective January 31, 2022. A nation-wide nonprofit, Operation Gratitude is dedicated to providing grateful Americans across our country with opportunities for hands-on volunteerism in support of military, veterans and first responders.

Melisa has always had a passion for connecting people with purpose and has worked as a leader in the development sector for over 10 years. Through her fundraising experience, she has led the charge of annual donations, major gifts, and corporate sponsorship opportunities for university education. Over the past four years she has focused on traditional marketing and development initiatives. Melisa has a Bachelor’s in business marketing and received her MBA from the University of Utah.

As CDO, Melisa will work to develop and implement Operation Gratitude’s annual and multi-year local, regional, and national-level development plans that advance the organization’s mission and vision. Her role will ensure Operation Gratitude’s staff, systems, processes, procedures, and culture support the most effective communications, marketing, and fundraising development to achieve the organization’s vision.

Melisa says, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join such an impactful and impressive organization. I am extremely passionate about Operation Gratitude’s vision and can’t wait to join this inspiring team and serve our country’s heroes!”

“We are thrilled to have Melisa join the Operation Gratitude family. The experience, character, and zeal she adds to our amazing team are essential to achieving the vision that all who serve believe the American people care.” says Operation Gratitude CEO James Johnson.

Operation Gratitude is on a mission to honor the service of our military and first responders by creating opportunities to say thank you.

Contact: Amber Myszka, Operation Gratitude PR & Media Manager- amyszka@operationgratitude.com or 715-927-7722

About Operation Gratitude

