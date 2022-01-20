HOUSTON DYNAMO FOOTBALL CLUB TEAMS WITH FUBO GAMING IN GROUNDBREAKING PARTNERSHIP

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Houston Dynamo Football Club today announced a long-term partnership with Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

The groundbreaking deal is the first with a Major League Soccer (MLS) club for Fubo Gaming and represents the first sports gaming partnership for Houston Dynamo FC of MLS and the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The partnership designates Fubo Gaming the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Club, while fuboTV will be featured prominently on the front of both Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash training tops for the 2022 season.

In conjunction with this agreement, Fubo Gaming inked a multi-year market access deal with the Club, pending legislation passing in the State of Texas to legalize sports betting. Following the passage of legislation, Fubo Gaming is expected to launch Fubo Sportsbook in the Lone Star State, pending the requisite regulatory approvals.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward for our club, and I am proud to welcome fuboTV and Fubo Gaming to the Dynamo and Dash family,” said Houston Dynamo FC president John Walker. “Fubo Gaming is at the forefront of the sports gaming industry and will be leaders in shaping how we enjoy sports in the years to come. We look forward to working with their industry experts to deliver best-in-class experiences for our fans and continually improve the fan experience as the landscape evolves.”

Beginning with the upcoming 2022 MLS and NWSL seasons, the partnership will feature:

The Fubo Gaming brand through an integrated marketing campaign highlighted by high-impact local broadcast-visible signage

A presence on the Club’s television and podcast programming

Activation on the Club’s digital and social channels and other marketing assets

Prominent placement of the Fubo Gaming brand across the PNC Stadium, including naming rights for the gate entrance located at the Northeast corner of the stadium

Exclusive logo branding on the front of all Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash training tops

A presence in community activations benefiting Dynamo Charities

Fubo Gaming launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook, in two states: Iowa and Arizona. Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to meet U.S. sports fans’ growing demand for interactivity through an industry-first integration of an owned-and-operated sports wagering platform with a live TV streaming experience. By integrating with fuboTV, the mobile app delivers personalized omniscreen experiences that turn passive viewers into active participants. The app’s proprietary feature, Watching Now, leverages fuboTV’s first-party user data to engage participants by recommending relevant bets based upon what they are streaming — even as they change the channel.

“Partnering with the Houston Dynamo Football Club for market access in Texas is a major milestone for Fubo,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “Texas has an incredibly enthusiastic community of sports fans and will ultimately become one of the largest sports betting markets in the U.S. In addition, our comprehensive partnership with the Dynamo, which encompasses numerous assets and levels of fan engagement, allows Fubo Gaming to maximize its uniquely integrated streaming and wagering platform and furthers our goal of offering highly personalized and immersive experiences.”

Although sports betting isn’t currently legal in the state of Texas, Dynamo and Dash fans will have the opportunity to interact with the Fubo brand throughout the upcoming 2022 season through marketing activations and brand visibility.

ABOUT THE HOUSTON DYNAMO FOOTBALL CLUB

The Houston Dynamo Football Club is a multi-faceted organization that includes Houston Dynamo FC, the Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo Academy, Houston Dynamo FC e-sports team, Dynamo Dash Youth, Club affiliates, and the Club’s supporters.

The Dynamo are a Major League Soccer team that has won two MLS Cup championships, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 16 seasons and has qualified to represent the United States in international competition seven times. The Dynamo have advanced to the Conference Championship series seven times in 15 years, the most of any Major League Soccer team since 2006; and the club’s four appearances in the MLS Cup Final are tied for the most in the league during that time span.

The Houston Dash joined the Houston Dynamo Football Club on Dec. 12, 2013 as the first expansion team of the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation. It is the top-flight women’s professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top players from the United States and Canada, as well as talent from around the world. The Dash began play in April 2014 for the start of the league’s second season. The Dash captured their first league trophy, the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, on July 26, 2020.

The teams train at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and play at PNC Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, log on to www.HoustonDynamoFC.com or call (713) 276-7500.

ABOUT FUBO GAMING

Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming Inc. is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), and developer and distributor of Fubo Sportsbook. Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, creating a personalized omniscreen experience that turns passive viewers into active and engaged participants. Fubo Sportsbook officially launched in November 2021 and is currently live in Iowa and Arizona. Fubo Gaming has also entered into market access agreements in New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment, Inc, Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies and Indiana via Caesars Entertainment, Inc. The launch timeline of Fubo Sportsbook in each state is subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.