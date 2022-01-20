Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces $4 Million+ in Commitments to Finalize Black Rock Deal

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced they have secured $4,000,000+ in commitments from four separate groups to finalize the previously announced acquisition of 4 existing Black Rock Bar & Grill’s, a new location in Southfield Michigan and the master franchise rights for Georgia & Western Pennsylvania. The general terms of the investment agreements are a small discount to market that will be executed upon the uplisting to NASDAQ. In addition to the acquisition some of the funds will be utilized towards building Gourmet Provisions International existing wholly owned subsidiaries and the acquisition of other brands.

James Vowler President & CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, “Finalizing the Black Rock deal is a huge accomplishment for GMPR and it adds tremendous value for our shareholders. We will be adding $25 million+ in annual revenues to our audited financial statement this year and will grow the revenues to $40 million plus by the end of 2022. To make sure the terms of the agreements would be acceptable to not only our four investment groups but also to our pre determined NASDAQ banker, we had the agreement vetted by the investment banker that GMPR will be using for our uplist to NASADAQ to assure that there would not be any conflicts.”

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR’s Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes and has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award-winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award-winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company’s motto ‘Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!’.

GMPR announced in July the launch of three Gourmet restaurant quality frozen pizzas under the Pizza Fusion brand and is now selling in 60+ grocery stores in the Midwest:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award-winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

“The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new “The Vegan” pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

PopsyCakes “The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel” debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel’s popular show “The Five” and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products “Supporting the LGBT Community” sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into 100+ retail outlets throughout the US & Canada.

Black Rock Bar & Grill (GMPR has signed a letter of intent to purchase 6 Black Rock Bar & Grill locations)

Where the Sizzle all Began

It all started on October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded-community.

Black Rock Bar & Grill opened its doors and brought with it a dining experience unlike any other. By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become.

With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. Voted the #1 steakhouse in Michigan for three consecutive years, the family in 2013 entered a nationwide competition to be named “America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise” and won first place! Today, Black Rock is expanding across the nation. We are home grown, and soon to be nationally known.

Steak COOKED TO perfection BY YOU

Welcome to Black Rock Bar & Grill, an award-winning steakhouse specializing in Certified Angus Beef ® steaks served and cooked to perfection by you on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. Our concept ensures that every bite is just as hot and juicy as the first, and is always cooked just the way you like it!

This method of cooking is the newest phenomenon in the culinary world. It creates a memorable dining experience, making Black Rock the ideal restaurant for special occasions, as well as for everyday dining with friends and family.

WHY EAT ORDINARY, WHEN YOU CAN EAT ON A ROCK?!

Visit Black Rock Bar & Grill website: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.