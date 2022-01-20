Thinkwell Group Congratulates U.S. Department of State on the Successful Opening of the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global experience design firm Thinkwell Group was selected by the U.S. Department of State to deliver a turnkey design and produce the USA Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai. The Pavilion, which debuted Oct. 1, 2021, presents visitors with the story of innovation in the United States. The Pavilion will be open to the public until March 31, 2022, at the first world expo to be hosted in the Middle East.

Thinkwell collaborated with the U.S. Department of State to create the central theme for the Pavilion and its exhibits: "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of the Future." The pavilion spans over 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet) and takes visitors on a journey celebrating the past, present, and future of American innovation through seven exhibits featuring national artifacts such as Thomas Jefferson's personal copy of the Quran, a scaled replica of the Statue of Liberty's torch, a touchable lunar sample, and a model of the Mars Opportunity Rover. A full-scale replica of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands 137 feet (42 meters) tall just outside the pavilion. A light show projected on the exterior of the rocket allows the rocket to dramatically document the story of America's space exploration to "blast off" each night.

The USA Pavilion features multiple innovations, including a first-of-its-kind moving sidewalk that transports visitors of all ages and abilities on a winding journey through the first three exhibits. A signature multimedia presentation titled "The Sky Is No Longer the Limit" is the first production of its kind to use Black 3.0, the world's most light-absorbent black acrylic paint. This presentation explores futuristic topics, such as quantum computing and the democratization of space, and takes place 39 feet (12 meters) above visitors' heads using 15 projectors that project dimensional scenes on elements suspended in the ceiling that glide into the room, including astronauts, spacecraft, and a 16-foot (5 meters) sphere that, when lit up, becomes the moon, Mars, and more. While the projectors paint the room in an array of colors, 70 QSC speakers and 3 QSC subwoofers — each independently controlled by a spatial sound system — deliver three-dimensional sound.

Additional presentations in the pavilion include a 59-foot-long (18 meters) curving bas-relief mural mapped with projected video that highlights American inventions that have conveyed to the world many modern conveniences including communications, electrification, and transportation. Another presentation features several towers of stacked, rotating media cubes that introduce diverse voices and faces from several of today's up-and-coming American companies and innovators who are working to broaden their outreach to communities lacking access to today's services around the world.

"After a year's delay from a global pandemic, there has never been a more important time for the world to come together for a World Expo to explore the possibilities of what our collective future could look like," said Thinkwell's Chief Creative Officer Craig Hanna. "Thinkwell is honored to work with the U.S. Department of State and our many partners and collaborators in telling this next chapter of the story of the future for the United States with this innovative pavilion."

Thinkwell provided show, exhibit, media, and interactive design, along with production and installation services as part of the firm's turnkey services throughout the pavilion, incorporating skills and talents of Thinkwell Studio Montréal and Thinkwell Media. As a part of the full team of global collaborators, Thinkwell is proud to have developed a unique, engaging experience for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.

