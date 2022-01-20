Wilton Helps Spread the Love this Valentine’s Day With the Sweetest Tips & Tools for At-Home Bakers

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton encourages consumers to bake from the heart leading up to February 14th by offering a variety of new recipes, decorating tips and festive bakeware. Whether baking up homemade treats, in search for the perfect gift for a loved one, or exploring fun activities for at-home celebrations, this year’s seasonal lineup makes baking up treats – and hosting parties – a piece of cake. Fans can plan a fun, interactive celebration with items from the brand’s festive Valentine’s Day collection, including the new, trendy heart-shaped cocoa bomb mold or a returning classic, a romantic fondue set.



“Hearts are always the first thing that comes to mind with Valentine’s Day and this year, we are going all out with heart-shaped bakeware, pink, red and white decorations and tools,” said Ashley Papanikolas, Brand Communications & Community Manager at Wilton. “We are making it easier than ever to add a festive spin to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This time of year, there is no better gift than a homemade treat, baked with love.”

This season, Wilton makes baking heartfelt treats even easier with new and returning seasonal bakeware, decorations, and must-have baking accents essentials for celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Sweets Sprinkled with Love

Wilton 6-Cell Happy Valentine’s Day Sprinkles Mix : This sprinkle set adds a festive flair to cupcakes, cakes, and other homemade treats. This set is mixed with six unique sprinkle offerings, including nonpareils, confetti sprinkles, hearts, jimmies and two sanding sugars. SRP: $6.29.

This sprinkle set adds a festive flair to cupcakes, cakes, and other homemade treats. This set is mixed with six unique sprinkle offerings, including nonpareils, confetti sprinkles, hearts, jimmies and two sanding sugars. SRP: $6.29. Wilton Red, Pink and White Micro Hearts Sprinkles : Add the perfect finishing touch to Valentine's Day treats with these mini red, pink and white heart-shaped sprinkles. SRP: $4.69

Add the perfect finishing touch to Valentine's Day treats with these mini red, pink and white heart-shaped sprinkles. SRP: $4.69 Wilton’s Red Rose Royal Icing Decorations: These colorful, edible red flower blooms provide a classic accent for Valentine’s Day goodies. Each pack contains eight beautiful and elegant roses. SRP: $6.29.

Seasonally-inspired Baking Equipment for the Most Beloved Recipes

Wilton Signature Red Heart Cake Pan : Create an adorable love-themed, Valentine’s Day cake with this 9-inch pan. The nonstick steel makes cleanup easy, and the pan is dishwasher safe. SRP $8.39.

Create an adorable love-themed, Valentine’s Day cake with this 9-inch pan. The nonstick steel makes cleanup easy, and the pan is dishwasher safe. SRP $8.39. Wilton Nesting Heart Cookie Cutter Set , 4-piece set : Add some variety to heart-shaped cookies with this set of cookie cutters, including large and small red straight edge hearts and silver scalloped hearts. SRP: $4.99.

Add some variety to heart-shaped cookies with this set of cookie cutters, including large and small red straight edge hearts and silver scalloped hearts. SRP: $4.99. Wilton Heart Silicone Candy Mold: Add some extra love to this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with all things heart shaped. This versatile mold can make candies to fill party favor bags or heart shaped ice cubes to sweeten up party beverages. SRP: $10.39.



Cozy up with Chocolate Favorites

Wilton’s Red Fondue Set : This fondue set is perfect for creating fun treats, such as the Valentine’s Day-classic – chocolate covered strawberries. Create a spread with pretzels, marshmallows, cookies and more and dip each item into the warmed-Wilton Dipping Chocolate or Candy Melts candy (sold separately) for the most delightful bite. A great activity for date-night or to entertain the entire family! SRP $15.59.

This fondue set is perfect for creating fun treats, such as the Valentine’s Day-classic – chocolate covered strawberries. Create a spread with pretzels, marshmallows, cookies and more and dip each item into the warmed-Wilton Dipping Chocolate or Candy Melts candy (sold separately) for the most delightful bite. A great activity for date-night or to entertain the entire family! SRP $15.59. Wilton Hot Chocolate Candy Molds: Hot chocolate with a twist! Use these candy molds to make delicious hot cocoa bombs that can warm up even the coldest day. Customize each cocoa bomb by filling with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows, mini chocolate chips, peppermint candies – and top with a drizzle of colored Candy Melts and festive sprinkles. A fun activity to make and delicious wintry treat to enjoy! SRP $2.99.

Tasty Treats Wrapped in Love

Wilton’s Clear “LOVE” and Hearts Resealable Treat Bags, 20-Count: Incorporate festive heart bags when wrapping up party favors or gifting baked goods. SRP: $2.39.



About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. Wilton is passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to everyone. Learn more at www.wilton.com.

