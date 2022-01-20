Artown to Receive $25,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

RENO, Nev., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Nevada non-profit arts organization Artown, producers of the nationally acclaimed, month-long multidisciplinary festival of the arts every summer in July, with the mission of strengthening Reno's arts industry, enhancing its civic identity and national image thereby creating a climate for the cultural and economic rebirth of the region, has been approved for a 25,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support artists. Artown's project is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Artown that help support the community's creative economy," said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. "Artown in Reno is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."

"It is a privilege to be awarded funding from the NEA," said Artown Executive Director Beth Macmillan. "The endorsement that an organization receives on its quality and excellence is as important as the funding itself, and Artown is thrilled to be afforded this grant to support our arts programming."

For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Artown celebrates its 27th festival season in July of 2022. Each year the festival hosts over 300,000 attendees at over 125 venues, set against the backdrop of northern Nevada's beautiful Washoe County basin, which features high desert landscapes, green forests, snow-capped mountains, The Truckee River, Carson River, Pyramid Lake and the glistening jewel of the region, Lake Tahoe. Artown is supported in part, by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and from the state of Nevada.

