Information on German Federal Cartel Office investigation

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, January 20th, 2022 – Nexans informs that the German Federal Cartel Office are carrying out searches at two Nexans’ sites in Germany today.

The searches are part of an investigation on cable manufacturers concerning alleged coordination of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany.

Nexans is cooperating with the German authorities.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.

The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data.

Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.comwww.nexans.com

