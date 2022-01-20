UPDATE - Juni Learning Partners with Makeblock, NASA and Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration to Debut ‘Intro to Robotics: Exploring Uncharted Territories’

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juni Learning (Juni) the online learning platform for kids focused on real world readiness, today announced its newest course in partnership with Makeblock , NASA and Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration : ‘ Intro to Robotics: Exploring Uncharted Territories ’. During the course, students will use foundational knowledge of Juni’s Scratch or Python coding courses to build and interact with Makeblock’s mBot Neo robot, inspiring excitement and intrigue among the next generation of curious explorers and future roboticists.



‘Exploring Uncharted Territories’ teaches students about robotics through a real-world lens. To begin, students are tasked with building an mBot Neo robot from Makeblock’s award-winning STEM education kit, designed to teach the fundamentals of robotics. Students will then use their knowledge of Scratch or Python coding to program the robots driving controls. With each project, students are presented with a real-world challenge to maneuver their robots through, emulating what a NASA astronaut exploring Mars or a deep sea researcher mapping the ocean floor may encounter. At the end of the course, students will design and complete a master simulation challenge to present to the Juni community.

“Robots are the present and future, and right now, students aren’t given enough opportunities in school to explore their power and world changing potential,” said Vivian Shen, CEO and cofounder of Juni. “We’re launching ‘Exploring Uncharted Territories’ to help students deepen their understanding of robotics and to inspire wonder about what they might be capable of in the future. We’re excited to have industry-leading partners unveil this course with us and invite students to embark on this exciting, exploratory journey into robotics right from their homes.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Juni on this exciting new robotics course,” said Jasen Wang, Founder and CEO at Makeblock. “Our expertise in STEM education toys and excitement for robotics, paired with Juni’s unique approach and commitment to developing future-looking courses that prepare students for tomorrow make this partnership a seamless fit. We believe hands-on learning is the key to inspiring a passion for robotics in young learners and are honored to bring ‘Exploring Uncharted Territories’ to life with Juni.”

Juni offers online courses with a focus on STEAM, financial literacy, robotics/AI and more. Through flexible learning models including private, group and self-led courses, students learn real-world skills and solve real-world problems. Juni promotes learning that makes a mark on the world and provides students with the opportunity to make change. For more information about Juni, the ‘ Intro to Robotics: Exploring Uncharted Territories ’ course, or to explore Juni’s offerings for your child, visit junilearning.com .

About Juni Learning

Juni Learning makes a real mark on the world. Founded in July 2017 by Vivian Shen, Juni Learning is an online learning experience where kids 7-18 years old can learn real-world skills and solve real-world problems. Juni’s 10,000+ students focus on critical STEAM topics, like coding , investing , math , and more. With an extensive curriculum and various course formats, Juni Learning prepares students for the future and inspires the leaders of tomorrow. No matter who they are or how they learn, every student at Juni gets a chance to make their own mark on the world.

About Makeblock:

Makeblock is a leading STEM toy company with a mission to empower kids to prepare for the digital age and learn STEM through play. Makeblock’s mBot Neo has been recognized by STEM.org as one of the best STEM educational toys for kids. This kit allows kids to learn the fundamentals of robotics while using Scratch or Python coding. Equipped with latest technology, mBot Neo can expand the scope of activities with more than 60 different modules and connect in series up to 10 various sensors, motors, LEDs, or other components at a time. mBot Neo uses a long-lasting built-in battery and aluminum alloy metal materials. Makeblock’s robots have received recognition from the Edison Awards,International Design Excellence Awards and more.

For more information, follow @Makeblock_US on Facebook, @Makeblock on Instagram or visit Makeblock.com .

About NASA:

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is America’s civil space program and the global leader in space exploration. NASA is responsible for science and technology related to air and space.

About The Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration:

The Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration (GFOE) focuses on the deep sea, to help better understand, interpret, and protect the global ocean environment. GFOE empowers the underwater science community with tools and expertise to explore the greatest depths of the planet's largest and deepest bodies of water.