Defining & Driving a Culture of Purpose: HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Virtual Returns This March

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today announced the return of its popular virtual event from March 1-4, 2022. Presented by HR Tech, the industry’s leading event for more than 20 years, the complimentary virtual experience will feature top-notch keynotes from workplace thought leaders, including Josh Bersin, George LaRocque, Stacia Sherman Garr, Mark Stelzner and others.



Global industry analyst Josh Bersin will open the event on Tuesday, March 1, delivering the session “Change, Challenges and Opportunities: What’s Ahead for HR and the Technology Market.” Using his research-based perspective, Bersin will explore the priorities of HR leaders and organizations in 2022, touching on the importance of internal mobility, practical approaches to skills and capability development, new models of leadership and employee experience imperatives for hybrid and deskless workforces. Gianna Driver, Chief Human Resources Officer at Exabeam, will speak that afternoon, presenting “A Focus on Humanity and High-Performance Cultures.” Having designed and driven the global adoption of culture initiatives and employee engagement programs, Driver will discuss how HR can bridge humanity and high-growth business goals by leveraging an employee-centric model that interconnects all arms of the business.



Britt Andreatta, Ph.D., CEO of 7th Mind Company, will lead off the second day with “Wired to Become: The Neuroscience of Purpose.” Highlighting her research on the brain science of purpose, Dr. Andreatta will explain how it impacts people, organizations and industries. Also speaking on Wednesday, March 2, will be George LaRocque, founder and principal analyst of WorkTech, sharing “No Room for Error: HR Tech for 2022 and Beyond,” based on his analysis of more than 1,000 new HR technologies in the last year alone. Attendees of this session will take away research-validated frameworks for making HR tech buying decisions and learn what to consider as part of the process.

On Thursday, March 3, Mark Stelzner, founder and managing principal at IA HR, will kick off the morning session with “Where Purpose Meets People: HR’s Time Has Come.” One of the industry’s top advisors, Stelzner will host two HR leaders to examine how purpose, people and HR technology come together and what it means for the future of work. Rounding out day three of the virtual event, Stacia Sherman Garr, co-founder and principal analyst at RedThread Research, will turn a spotlight on “Putting Purpose in Your Leadership Pipeline.” Looking at RedThread’s latest findings, Sherman Garr will show attendees how organizations focused on purpose outperform in recruiting, retention and business performance, drawing on specific examples from across industries.

HR Tech Virtual chair Jeanne Achille shared, “After two years of reacting, rethinking and reevaluating, today’s business leaders are looking to HR – and HR technology – to guide what comes next and put intent into action. The keynotes for our March event are exceptional thought leaders who have a keen understanding of what that means in theory and how to put it into action. Attendees of HR Tech Virtual are guaranteed to gain practical approaches to workplace challenges.”

Attendees of the complimentary virtual experience will gain access to over 55 hours of insightful sessions and the most innovative online HR Technology expo with interactive booths from more than 100 vendors. The state-of-the-art event platform also features AI-powered networking to facilitate peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing conversations and connections with thousands of like-minded individuals.

Additional agenda details, including the closing keynote and spotlight sessions, will be shared in the coming weeks. To register, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/virtual.

