Second Securitization Continues Strategic Focus for Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC

The company’s second securitization represents $121.7 million of litigation finance receivables

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC announced Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned ratings to two classes of notes from PEAR 2021-1, LLC - an $121.7 million litigation finance asset backed security (ABS) transaction. The PEAR 2021-1, LLC transaction represents Golden Pear’s second rated security collateralized by litigation finance receivables, following a successful securitization transaction in 2020.

“Golden Pear is proud that the institutional investment community recognizes the quality and scale of our business as a leader in the consumer litigation finance industry. With our second securitization, we will continue to scale the business and drive our growth strategy with a focus on service driven by technology and innovation for our clients and partners,” says Gary Amos, CEO at Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC.

“Validation with our second securitization will allow Golden Pear to capitalize on a number of strategic initiatives and position the company as a trusted market leader for our investors, clients and partners,” says Daniel Amsellem, CFO at Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC.

The offering was again oversubscribed, which represents a continued recognition of Golden Pear’s strong fundamentals as a business and the success of the first securitization, as well as an increased desire by institutional investors to access the growing litigation finance industry.

Golden Pear has funded over $750 million in aggregate advances since its inception in 2008. The company’s growth and differentiation in the consumer litigation marketplace have been achieved by industry-leading innovation and a focus on service for both attorneys and their clients.

About Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC: Golden Pear is one of the largest specialty finance companies in the United States funding legal matters and purchasing medical receivables from physicians and medical centers. The company empowers its clients navigate the legal system and provides them with financial solutions that work. Golden Pear is backed by a partnership of several private equity firms that allow for the stability and continued institutional growth of the firm.