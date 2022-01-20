Aura Delivers its New 6.5 kW Mobile Power Solution for Bucket and Boom Truck Applications.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA , Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems Inc. (Symbol “AUSI”) announced today that it successfully completed installation of its new 6.5 kW mobile power solution for commercial signage installer, Banegas Signs.

“Banegas Signs is a long-time Aura customer –– having successfully utilized our systems for more than 20 years to operate their electrically powered bucket system” explained Aura’s president, Cipora Lavut.

Mr. Manuel Banegas, owner of Banegas Signs, expressed his enthusiasm for the AuraGen® solution, remarking that “the AuraGen® is an amazing machine. We have used it for 20 years without any repairs or required service and we are excited to have now upgraded our equipment to Aura’s all-new 6.5 kW solution.”

“Bucket and boom truck systems are perfect applications for our AuraGen® mobile power solution. Our latest 6.5kW upgrade offers increased power and a variety of additional enhancements which make this new system primed for industry integration” explained Ms. Lavut.

Aura Systems was founded in 1987 by a team of scientists and engineers as a defense industry think-tank. During the Cold War, Aura collaborated with the nation’s largest defense contractors as well as with the military itself on a host of both classified and non-classified “Star Wars” skunkworks programs. Today, Aura’s AuraGen® mobile power technology is deployed in more than 20 countries worldwide. With customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world’s leading militaries, the AuraGen® family of power technology products represent a proven environmentally-conscience and economical solution for a wide range of applications.

For more information on Aura Systems, Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com





