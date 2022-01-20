Syapse Extends Collaboration with Pfizer to Continue to Generate Real-World Evidence in Breast Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse® , a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, today announced that Pfizer will continue working with Syapse to advance the use of real-world data (RWD) from the Syapse Learning Health Network™ (LHN), as an extension of the organizations’ ongoing collaboration .



“Real-world evidence is a critical element to better understanding the treatment journeys of people living with cancer – allowing us to make smarter decisions, appropriately accelerate medicine development and personalized care, and helping ensure that patients receive the right medicines at the right time,” said Andy Schmeltz, Global President & General Manager, Pfizer Oncology. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with Syapse and its network of health system partners to analyze real-world data in breast cancer.”

This is the third phase of the collaboration, which was first announced in 2019 and renewed in 2021. Additionally, Syapse will maintain clinical abstractions resources to continue to grow the breast cancer data cohort, expand research questions that can be answered, and provide Pfizer with in-depth, aggregated insights. As the foundation for continuing to provide data-enabled insights and services to Pfizer, Syapse will utilize its internal data platform to integrate, normalize, de-identify, and manage LHN data. Capabilities of the data platform include:

Clinical Integrations: Integration with IT clinical systems across the LHN

Molecular Lab Integrations: Integration with health system and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories to support the ingestion of structured molecular results

Third-Party Data Sources: Syapse invests in strategic partnerships with select third-party data sources that have significant overlap with the LHN to augment and strengthen the quality, completeness, breadth, and longitudinally of the LHN available to Pfizer.

Data Improvement Collaboration: Collaboration to iteratively improve the quality of data.

“We could not be more pleased to continue this meaningful research with Pfizer Oncology. The depth and breadth of the Syapse network present an opportunity to generate an unparalleled understanding of the oncology patient experience,” said Ken Tarkoff , chief executive officer, Syapse. “Further, we are proud to know that this high-quality data is simultaneously being shared among stakeholders within the LHN to improve cancer care through industry collaboration.”

Syapse and Pfizer have co-authored two studies that utilize data from the LHN. The first study, titled " Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Effectiveness of Palbociclib Plus an Aromatase Inhibitor as First-Line Therapy in Advanced/Metastatic Breast Cancer: Analysis from the Syapse Learning Health Network ," was presented at the 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference. The second study, titled “ Germline BRCA1/2 Mutation Testing in Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2-Negative (HER2–) Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC): A Real-World Study in the Syapse Learning Health Network (LHN) ," was presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

About Syapse

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious disease by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into the experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care. www.syapse.com

