PerimeterX Appoints Key Executives to Expand Leadership Team and Accelerate Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, today announced that it has strengthened its executive management team to accelerate growth.



The company announced the appointments of AJ Stahl, chief revenue officer (CRO); Raymond Lim, chief financial officer (CFO); Doug Jones, SVP of corporate development and strategic alliances; and Mark Whitehead, SVP of service delivery.

“Rounding out our management team and deepening our already solid executive bench puts us in an extremely strong position as we enter 2022, which we anticipate will be a year of significant growth for the company,” said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO, PerimeterX. “Businesses rely on PerimeterX to detect, protect and stop web-based account fraud and e-commerce abuse across the entire lifecycle of a user’s digital journey. Our team is firmly committed to furthering our vision of protecting the apps that power our daily lives.”

The new executives join the PerimeterX leadership team led by Iluz, which includes Ido Safruti, co-founder and chief technical officer (CTO); Kim DeCarlis, chief marketing officer (CMO); Anna Meyer, chief people officer; and Amir Shaked, SVP of R&D.

Joining PerimeterX are:

AJ Stahl, CRO

Stahl is responsible for go-to-market execution and continued sales momentum by growing the company’s revenue, customer base and partner ecosystem through all channels. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he was VP of North American Sales at Signifyd where he contributed to growing the company by three times over three years. Prior to that, he spent ten years in sales leadership roles at Netsuite, where he built critical components of the retail vertical and contributed to the acquisition of the company by Oracle.

Raymond Lim, CFO

Lim is responsible for providing financial management and operational leadership at PerimeterX, leveraging over 20 years of experience guiding SaaS companies through rapid growth, transitions and strategic transactions. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he was CFO of Agari, a provider of secure email cloud solutions, and also served as CFO for several companies in the Norwest Venture Partners, Scale Venture Partners and Goldman Sachs portfolios. Lim is a graduate of Kansas State University where he earned his MBA, and of State University of New York at Buffalo where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Doug Jones, SVP of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances

Jones is responsible for corporate development activities including the build out of strategic alliances that will exponentially contribute to the company’s growth. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he was the Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer at Agari, a provider of secure email cloud solutions, and CEO of Grand Canals, a provider of analytics driven fulfillment solutions, both of which he drove to successful acquisitions. He has also held corporate development roles at Lithium Technologies and Interwoven, and served as a venture partner with Alloy Ventures and BridgeScale Partners. Jones is a graduate of the University of Colorado where he earned a bachelor’s degree, and of the IESE in Barcelona, Spain where he earned his MBA.

Mark Whitehead, SVP, Service Delivery

Whitehead is responsible for Service Delivery at PerimeterX, overseeing the full customer experience that results in successful use of the company’s market-leading products. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he was VP of the Trustwave SpiderLabs Consulting organization. He has held various corporate leadership positions at Secureworks, BAE Systems, Deloitte and PwC. Whitehead is known for delivering exceptional customer experiences with high NPS and has a consistent track record of ensuring customer value. He is a graduate of McDaniel college and holds a master’s degree in applied information technology from Towson University as well as various industry certifications.