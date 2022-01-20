Kaleidoscope Partners with Yardstik to Provide a Secure and Efficient Screening Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleidoscope , the leading education awards management platform, today announced a partnership with Yardstik, a human security platform that enables marketplaces and SaaS platforms to champion safety. Through the partnership, Kaleidoscope is enabling customers to confidently screen, select and support the right recipients for a host of scholarship and grant awards.



As a part of the integration, Kaleidoscope customers will be able to select two security options: Premium Criminal or National Criminal and Social Media screenings. The Premium Criminal package, Yardstik’s most thorough background screening package, enables customers to check potential recipients’ national and county court records within the last seven years. The National Criminal and Social Media package runs on an FCRA-compliant social media screen, which surfaces any content that violates pre-defined, permissible decision-making criteria and shields customers from the legal implications of exposure to any other personal information on your candidate. Additionally, it allows sponsors to verify recipients based on national criminal databases.

“Yardstik and Kaleidoscope have a shared mission to deliver effective, intuitive experiences for customers and create products that have a positive impact on the world,” said Matt Meents, CEO and Co-founder of Yardstik. “There is tremendous alignment in how our solutions can collectively help organizations make better-informed decisions, seamlessly.”

The integration aims to make it even easier for organizations to securely manage their scholarship and grant programs, all in one place. Yardstik is fully integrated into Kaleidoscope’s platform, allowing users to take charge of the entire candidate screening process without having to leave the Kaleidoscope platform.

“Our partnership with Yardstik is another example of our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions to our customers so that they can focus on what’s most important — reaching the right recipients and providing them with the financial means to achieve an education,” said Greg Dehn, Founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope.

To learn more about how the Kaleidoscope and Yardstik partnership can improve your scholarship or grant program, visit mykaleidoscope.com .

About Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is a cloud-based awards management digital platform enabling organizations to fund, design, administer, and host branded scholarship and grant programs. The platform uses leading technologies to deliver an end-to-end solution for sponsors, organizations, and those they support. Kaleidoscope is building a future where financial aid and funding solutions are smart, cost-effective, and as unique as the applicants they serve. Learn more at www.mykaleidoscope.com .

About Yardstik

Yardstik is the human security platform built for platforms. They enable marketplaces and SaaS platforms to champion safety in their industries through white-label, API-first background screening, certification, and training solutions tailored for their platform and specific to their industry. For more information, visit yardstik.com .

