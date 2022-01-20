Sakon Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide For Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon, the leading platform and services provider for managing enterprise telecom spend and end user devices, today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services (Published 22 December 2021). Sakon’s platform orchestrates real-time data, automates workflows and simplifies operations while delivering quality end-user experiences and cost optimization. It’s the company’s fourth year in this Gartner market guide.



The report states that, “In the 12 months leading up to October 2021, in the client inquiries that Gartner analysts have taken on the subject of TEM, it is evident that the main benefits sought from TEM providers are: Improved business process outcomes; Better visibility and control of assets; Ensuring asset performance; Naturally reduced cost for the communications services under management.” Interested parties can access the Gartner Market Guide here, compliments of Sakon.

“Enterprises are facing frequent changes to an increasingly complex communications environment,” said Andy Goorno, CEO of Sakon. “This market is moving beyond traditional fixed and mobile TEM toward a broader set of lifecycle and device management services. Companies need TEM providers that meet ROI expectations, deliver full life-cycle management of telecom services while also delivering advanced Managed Mobility Services (MMS) capabilities that support better end user experience. As we shift toward a post-pandemic economic landscape and more hybrid working, customers need strategic partners with visionary roadmaps like never before.”

According to Gartner, the clearest “uptake trend” is for more managed mobility services (MMS). And we believe that for many Sakon customers the Sakon Mobility offering is a particular strength of the company, as evidenced by Sakon’s recognition as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” (Managed Mobility Services, Global, By Peer Contributors, Published 9 September 2021). See the full “Voice of the Customer” report here.

Gartner adds that, “During the height of the pandemic, buying cycles for TEM were long, especially for larger deals, which often took from nine to 12 months. Since then, cycles have shortened somewhat, but prospective buyers are still carefully considering the business case.” Sourcing, Procurement, and Vendor Management leaders should therefore work with vendors attuned to the vexing challenges enterprises face at this unique time. Vendors capable of proactively streamlining the telecom estate across technology towers will be in demand. Going forward, proactive engagement models will be prized.

“It struck me that Gartner client inquiries about network transformation requirements and associated simulations have increased to the extent they have,” said Dan Hughes, Sakon’s President. “We believe this rhymes with what Sakon is hearing from clients that voice increased interest in project management assistance associated with network transformation, such as order management and business case calculations for services like SD-WAN.”

Gartner also points to the fact that TEM services are a strategic means to optimize and manage the enterprise communications and IT costs associated with accelerating digital transformation. In fact, according to Gartner, “Large domestic, regional and multinational enterprises are investing in TEM services. A key reason is that many enterprises struggle to control their communications service spend, which is forecast to represent 36% of global end-user spending on IT products and services in 2021 of just over $4 trillion.”

For Sakon, TEM is the art of integrating data and workflows to control and transform communication services for enterprises. Sakon’s mobile and network transformation capabilities play a key role for enterprises understanding and managing their businesses, from IT service providers to healthcare, retail, and financial services companies. Robust service delivery and data privacy undergird it all, as Sakon is HIPAA, SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 2001, and GDPR certified.

