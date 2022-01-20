English French

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 20th,2022

Dassault Systèmes to publish its

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results,

Webcast and Conference Call on February 3rd, 2022

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will publish its operating performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, ended December 31st, 2021, on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

The management of Dassault Systèmes will present the earnings by webcast at 10.00 Paris time – 09.00 London time, and will then host a conference call at 09.00 New York time – 15.00 Paris time – 14.00 London time.

Both the webcast and the conference call will be available live and as replay on Dassault Systèmes’ investor website at https://investor.3ds.com.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

François-José Bordonado /Béatrix Martinez: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 69 24/70 21 Rob Mindell: +44 20 3727 1600

USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

