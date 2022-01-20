MBN Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBN Corporation (TSX: MBN) (the “MBN”) is pleased to announce the first quarter dividend payable to shareholders of MBN Corporation as follows:

Record Date

Payable Date Dividend Per

Equity Share March 31, 2022 April 14, 2022 $0.08

The dividends will be designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MBN.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow Through LPs and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of MBN. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by MBN, may differ from the quarterly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in MBN’s portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by MBN; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about MBN. You can find more detailed information about a fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes MBN’s current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents MBN's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.