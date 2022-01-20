Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update & Creation of Nitro Digital LLC

Nashville, TN, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC-PINK:SMEV) remains focused on its Growth and Acquisition Strategy for 2022 and beyond. “With the reduction of 180 million common shares last month, we now feel like it’s time to start delivering on our Acquisition targets to bolster our balance sheet,” states President Marvin Baker. Simulated Environment Concepts Inc expects to acquire multiple cash flow generating companies over the 2022 year.



We would like to take this time and introduce our second venture Nitro Digital LLC. Nitro Digital LLC will focus on Digital Assets, such as Cryptocurrencies, Digital Land, NFT’s & more. Over the next several weeks we will be introducing our Digital Asset Vision as well as our Joint venture Partner(s). Digital assets represent 2 trillion market value with over 200 million users and has the potential to transform every industry by improving efficiency and reducing friction across transactions. Our focus going forward will not be to just build this business but to also offset some of our risk by keeping both Digital assets & Physical assets on the books. Please follow the links below for more updates https://twitter.com/NitroDigitalLLC https://nitrodigitalllc.com/

NC Farm Update – As of last week Nitro Holdings LLC has successfully received their Aquaculture license in the state of North Carolina. This license allows us to now move forward with the culturing and distributing of Hybrid striped bass. “With us receiving this license we can finally kick things into gear and begin stocking ponds; we’re very excited about this venture, and look forward to the large profit margins we are expecting this year,” states CEO of Nitro Holdings LLC Bryan Wilkinson. Providing a stable weekly supply of superior quality product to its established distributors provides a reliable income stream to the aquaculture-based business model.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

SMEV Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to: Marvin Baker President Email: Marvin@smevmerger.com

URL: www.smevmerger.com Twitter: www.twitter.com/SMEVMerger

Nitro Holdings https://twitter.com/NitroHoldingshttps https://nitro.holdings

Nitro Digital https://twitter.com/NitroDigitalLLC https://nitrodigitalllc.com/