Beazley further expands Deadly Weapons Protection and Safeguard team in US

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beazley has appointed Nisar Siddiqui as Production Underwriter – Deadly Weapons Protection (DWP) and Safeguard in the USA, underpinning the specialist insurer’s commitment to expanding its DWP and Safeguard books, and further expanding its reach in the United States.

Nisar joins Beazley from Donyati LLC, where he provided strategic advisory services to clients in various (re)insurance functions. He began his insurance career at Intact Insurance followed by various underwriting roles at Chubb and Gen Re.

Alongside advanced insurance coverage, Beazley’s DWP and Safeguard products provide critical prevention and crisis response services as standard, delivering specialist protection against two serious and potentially catastrophic business risks.

DWP provides cover against losses should an incursion of an armed assailant intent on inflicting harm occur, while Safeguard is designed to help clients minimize the risk of sexual abuse within their organizations. Both products aim to create safer working environments by minimizing the risk of incidents occurring, and helping organizations to respond effectively if they do.

Christina Herald, Executive Risk underwriter and Safeguard US product lead at Beazley, said: “We are excited to welcome Nisar to the team, where he will be able to apply his successful track record of producing and maintaining profitable results throughout the market cycle. His specialized knowledge of underwriting concepts, practices and procedures will allow him to hit the ground running as we work to further expand our book in these areas.”

Lucy Straker, Political Violence and Deadly Weapons Protection Underwriter at Beazley, added: “With mass shootings in the US increasing, the need for effective risk management has never been greater. Should an incident like this occur, organizations need crisis management services in place, to ensure a well-coordinated response is provided as quickly as possible. Expanding our team means we are able to meet the increase in demand, and we are very pleased to welcome Nisar into the fold.”

Nisar joined the team on January 4th 2022 and will operate out of the Chicago office.

