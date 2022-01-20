The Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland selected Innofactor as the supplier of the Sequence Number Register

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on January 20, 2022, at 17:55 Finnish time

The Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland (ARA) selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of its Sequence Number Register. The procurement includes the planning and implementation of the Sequence Number Register, the support, maintenance and further development services for the implemented solution, as well as system operation and control. The solution will be based on Microsoft Azure cloud services.

Innofactor's estimate of the value of the procurement is approximately EUR 680 000. The minimum duration of the agreement is three years.

The Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland (ARA) has the major responsibility for the implementation of the central government’s housing policy. ARA grants subsidies, grants and guarantees for housing and construction and controls and supervises the use of the ARA housing stock. ARA belongs to the administrative branch of the Ministry of the Environment.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, January 20, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles