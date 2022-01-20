Plywood Market Outlook: European Import Prices Spike 26% – IndexBox

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The average plywood import price in Q1-Q3 2021 was estimated at $658 per cubic meter, a 26%-increase against the same period a year earlier, a new report by the market research firm IndexBox says. Through January-August 2021, plywood imports in the EU totalled 3.7M cubic meters, rising by 7% against the same period of 2020. In value terms, supplies surged by 35% to $2.4B.



According to the IndexBox estimates, the average import plywood prices in the EU are projected to gain approximately 1.5% y-o-y, surpassing $668 per cubic meter in 2022. Expecting increase is related to rising logistical costs, labour shortages and environmental issues worldwide.

EU Plywood Imports by Country

In 2020, approx. 6.4M cubic meters of plywood were imported in the EU, flattening at the year before. In value terms, supplies stood at $3.8B.

Germany (1.4M cubic meters), distantly followed by the Netherlands (763K cubic meters), Belgium (682K cubic meters), France (488K cubic meters), Poland (468K cubic meters) and Italy (446K cubic meters) represented the largest importers of plywood, mixing up 65% of total volume. Austria (272K cubic meters), Denmark (269K cubic meters), Sweden (261K cubic meters), Latvia (155K cubic meters), Finland (154K cubic meters), the Czech Republic (127K cubic meters), and Estonia (115K cubic meters) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($967M) constitutes the largest market for imported plywood in the EU, comprising 26% of total purchases. The Netherlands took the second position in the ranking ($482M), with a 13% share of total supplies. It was followed by France, with a 9.8% share.

In 2020, the plywood import price in the EU amounted to $584 per cubic meter, almost unchanged from the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest cost was France ($754 per cubic meter), while Poland ($410 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest.

