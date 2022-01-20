DrChrono and Solv Together Provide a Complete Solution to Enhance the Patient Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., an EverHealth® solution that is developing an essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it has teamed up with Solv, an app that delivers everyday healthcare on-demand, equipping providers with the technology they need to improve patient access to quality healthcare, virtually or in person. The integration aims to ultimately provide a simple, friendly, and transparent experience that increases patient care access and satisfaction to support convenient online booking.



Practices using the DrChrono platform can now use Solv to attract new patients. Millions of patients across the US already leverage the Solv marketplace each month to find high-quality, same-day convenient care, book online appointments in a few taps, receive appointment reminders, complete registration ahead of the visit, and automatically leave a review following the visit.

For DrChrono provider customers, the integration with Solv also helps their staff save time with intake and paperwork, improve operational workflow, and track metrics to identify bottlenecks through every step of the patient journey. Information captured by physicians in the Solv solution is automatically integrated into the patient’s electronic health record (EHR) in the DrChrono platform.

“We are excited to bring Solv into our Partner Marketplace,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-Founder and Co-President of DrChrono. “For patients looking for a convenient way to schedule same-day appointments online it’s proven to be a valuable service, especially during the pandemic, and providers using Solv can easily attract new patients and improve their workflow. It’s exactly the type of solution that tech-savvy DrChrono customers are looking for to grow their business, and keep information updated and accurate in their patients’ EHR.”

“We have been long-time customers of DrChrono and Solv and are glad to see this integration to help our patients not only easily book appointments and register their information before visits, but keep all of the information updated in the DrChrono platform,” said Jacob Heywood, Operator at Corner Clinic in St. George, UT. “Our patients are used to going online for everything and expect the same ease of use and convenience from their healthcare providers. DrChrono and Solv’s solutions have simplified processes for both our patients and staff through digital, tech-forward improvements.”

“We are thrilled to integrate with the DrChrono platform so our providers and patients have a seamless experience,” said Daniele Farnedi, co-founder and CTO of Solv. “Providers are looking to make healthcare visits as convenient and efficient as possible right now, both for their limited staff and their patients, and we're happy that the combined technology from Solv and DrChrono is helping to make that a reality.”

DrChrono’s Partner Marketplace invites all different types of healthcare companies to build on its platform to enhance the medical experience for providers and patients alike. The DrChrono Partner Marketplace provides multiple benefits to all parties involved, promoting interoperability and innovation. The DrChrono Partner Marketplace is putting power in the hands of developers and providers to reimagine the patient and provider experience. Learn more about the DrChrono and Solv integration and offerings here .

About Solv

Solv connects patients to a national network of convenient healthcare providers, empowering consumers to simplify their everyday healthcare needs. For providers, Solv's technology improves their quality of service, engagement with their patients, and the performance of their practice. For consumers, Solv offers same-day appointment availability, in-person and virtual visits, and cost transparency. Solv eliminates the stress of everyday healthcare by letting you know where you can go, when you'll be seen, and how much it will cost.

To conveniently book an appointment with a facility in the Solv marketplace for your healthcare needs, please visit www.solvhealth.com .

About DrChrono by EverCommerce

DrChrono, an EverCommerce solution, develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

