New Publication for Adoption Community and Professionals Who Support Them

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Confidential LLC (https://beaconconfidential.com/) announces that David B. Bohl, with editorial insight of Dr. Jamie Marich, has published a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive monograph on the topic of developmental trauma, relinquishment, and addiction. The monograph is intended to serve as a guide for individuals experiencing adoption and addiction, as well as a guidebook for their loved ones. Healthcare professionals will find the information contained immensely valuable. Mental-health professionals and attorneys whose clients include relinquishee/ adoption populations are encouraged to include the pamphlet as part of their resources toolkits.

By describing such controversial topics as developmental trauma, the language of adoption vs. relinquishment, how trauma affects adopted individuals, and how the prevalence of any lifetime substance use disorder is 43% higher among adoptees (50.5%) compared to non-adoptees (35.4%), the authors hope to bring to the forefront the interests of often misunderstood clients. They discuss the reasons for addictive behaviors, how addiction can be arrested and healed, and how clients should go about talking to others about difficult issues. Finally, they provide a set of practical suggestions intended to help their readers find the right resources and professionals.

"There remains a chasm in awareness both within and outside the adoption community about the special, unspoken, and unmet needs of relinquished persons and their families. We, therefore, provide an overview of the complex issues involved in relinquishment and adoption, and in particular as they relate to susceptibility to addiction."

Bohl and Marich see their monograph as an open discussion about the topic of adoption and addiction that will, most importantly, fill the gap where resources were previously lacking. This is their first publication talking about these topics specifically.

"Healing begins with understanding what happened and understanding the mechanisms behind developing addiction."

Bios:

David B. Bohl, MA, CSAC, MAC (he/him) is a Clinical Substance and Recovery Consultat at Beacon Confidential LLC, and the author of the award-winning memoir Parallel Universes—The Story of Rebirth. He is a member of the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and a Director and Addiction and Recovery Consultant to the National Association of Adoptees and Parents (NAAP). https://davidbbohl.com/

Jamie Marich, Ph.D., LPCC-S, LICDC-CS, REAT, RYT-500, RMT (she/they) travels internationally speaking on topics related to EMDR therapy, trauma, addiction, expressive arts and mindfulness Marich is the author of numerous books, including the popular EMDR Made Simple, Trauma Made Simple, and Process Not Perfection. http://www.jamiemarich.com

