Dickey’s Celebrates National Cheese Lovers Day in True Texas Style

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Cheese Lovers Day on Thursday, Jan. 20, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is inviting guests to try its twist on an American comfort food favorite with their creamy Poblano Queso.

Guests can try Dickey’s mouthwatering, Texas-style Poblano Queso as part of its recently launched Brisket Chili Walking Taco, as an individual side item (4 oz. serving) or as a premium topper on an assortment of mouthwatering sandwiches. The possibilities are endless!

Turning shredded cheese into melted queso is delicious, but sometimes a pain to do yourself. Well, you can put your cheese grater down because the world’s largest barbecue franchise that’s 80-years in the making uses a combination of mild and creamy white cheeses, roasted poblano peppers, and signature seasoning to create their wildly popular Poblano Queso.

“Dickey’s is calling all cheese lovers in honor of National Cheese Lovers Day. A lot of brands sell queso, but our fan favorite Poblano Queso is truly one-of-a-kind, and we’re thrilled to offer guests this delicious menu item as a way to help satisfy when your cheese craving hits!” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Poblano Queso is available to order in-store, on dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app.

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #