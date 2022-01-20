Simon Martirosyan: Well prepared for Beijing Winter Olympics, shows China's respect and commitment to the Olympics

Beijing, China, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before the 24th Winter Olympics,LIVEnews.am interviews world powerlifting champion Simon Martirosyan, a famous weightlifter in Armenia.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games will be held in the grave situation of global pandemic which is a great significant background to shows joint struggle to overcome virus and other natural disasters.

”Chinese government and people during several years including pandemic time prepared Beijing Winter Olimpic Games and they did their best to build stadium and other infrastructure to offer services assurance. This shows China’s respect and commitment to the Winter Olympic principles.”

Simon Martirosyan:"China has rich experience in fighting the epidemic, and the various anti-epidemic measures taken by the country are also correct and effective. Athletes participating in the Winter Olympics must respect China's decisions and measures. IT is believed that athletes from all over the world can also achieve good results in this Games and be safe to go home.In addition, China has hosted the Summer Olympics, Paralympics and other events, in the There is a lot of experience in hosting the Olympics.”

China overcomes all difficulties and misunderstandings for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.let's unite together under the Olympic flag.With the joint efforts of the whole world, this Beijing Winter Olympics can be successfully held. The Olympic spirit continues this winter.One of the fundamental principles of the Olympic spirit and the charter is that during the Games the whole world should be more comprehensive and united, should give up political difference, shows humanbings spirits and sport solidarity.

China has a lot of experience to fight with epidemic also confidence to deal with challenges of epidemic during the time of Beijing Winter Olympic games.

https://livenews.am/press/2022/152643/19/18/14/

Company Name: Livenews.am

Email: info@livenews.am

Attachment