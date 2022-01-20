Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2021 of $21.7 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.81. Fourth quarter 2021 results compare to net income of $22.1 million and EPS of $0.82 for the third quarter 2021, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity, which increased EPS $0.02.

"Westamerica’s operating expenses remained well managed in the fourth quarter 2021, delivering fifty-six percent of revenue to pre-tax income. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2021, placing limited reliance on higher-costing time deposits. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $1.0 million at December 30, 2021,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2021, representing fifty-two percent of diluted earnings per share,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $43.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter 2021, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $732 thousand. Interest income on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter 2021. Average PPP loan balances declined to $69 million for the fourth quarter 2021 from $145 million for the third quarter 2021; at December 31, 2021 PPP loans totaled $46 million. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2021, generating a low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.

At December 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $1.0 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.5 million. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting loan payment deferrals due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At December 31, 2021, loans with deferred payments totaled $84 thousand, all of which were consumer automobile loans.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2021 totaled $10.8 million, compared to noninterest income for the third quarter 2021 of $11.3 million.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2021 was $23.9 million compared to $24.7 million for the third quarter 2021; the lower fourth quarter operating expenses were primarily personnel benefit costs and other expenses.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS     
December 31, 2021     
       
1. Net Income Summary.     
  (in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
       
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$43,117 $43,292 -0.4%$43,952  
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m -  
 Noninterest Income 10,842  13,959 -22.3% 11,282  
 Noninterest Expense 23,912  24,545 -2.6% 24,697  
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 30,047  32,706 -8.1% 30,537  
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 8,327  8,868 -6.1% 8,474  
 Net Income$21,720 $23,838 -8.9%$22,063  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,866  26,838 0.1% 26,866  
 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,875  26,849 0.1% 26,875  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.81 $0.89 -9.0%$0.82  
 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.81  0.89 -9.0% 0.82  
 Return On Assets (a) 1.17% 1.44%  1.22% 
 Return On Common Equity (a) 11.2% 13.2%  11.6% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.49% 2.81%  2.60% 
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 44.3% 42.9%  44.7% 
       
 Dividends Paid Per Common Share$0.42 $0.41 2.4%$0.41  
 Common Dividend Payout Ratio  52% 46%  50% 
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
       
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$174,151 $167,682 3.9%  
 Provision for Credit Losses -  4,300 n/m  
 Noninterest Income 43,345  45,637 -5.0%  
 Noninterest Expense 97,806  98,566 -0.8%  
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 119,690  110,453 8.4%  
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 33,181  30,040 10.5%  
 Net Income$86,509 $80,413 7.6%  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,855  26,942 -0.3%  
 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,870  26,960 -0.3%  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Basic Earnings Per Common Share$3.22 $2.98 8.1%  
 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 3.22  2.98 8.1%  
 Return On Assets 1.23% 1.30%   
 Return On Common Equity 11.5% 11.3%   
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.62% 2.91%   
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 45.0% 46.2%   
       
 Dividends Paid Per Common Share$1.65 $1.64 0.6%  
 Common Dividend Payout Ratio  51% 55%   
       
2. Net Interest Income.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
       
 Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$43,621 $43,773 -0.3%$44,444  
 Interest Expense 504  481 4.8% 492  
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$43,117 $43,292 -0.4%$43,952  
       
 Average Earning Assets$6,919,528 $6,156,749 12.4%$6,754,281  
 Average Interest-     
    Bearing Liabilities 3,468,111  3,034,240 14.3% 3,370,840  
       
 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 2.52% 2.84%  2.63% 
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.03% 0.03%  0.03% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.49% 2.81%  2.60% 
 Interest Expense/     
    Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.06% 0.06%  0.06% 
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 2.46% 2.78%  2.57% 
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
       
 Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$176,106 $169,506 3.9%  
 Interest Expense 1,955  1,824 7.2%  
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$174,151 $167,682 3.9%  
       
 Average Earning Assets$6,632,632 $5,760,548 15.1%  
 Average Interest-     
    Bearing Liabilities 3,317,924  2,847,988 16.5%  
       
 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) 2.65% 2.94%   
 Cost of Funds 0.03% 0.03%   
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.62% 2.91%   
 Interest Expense/     
    Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.06% 0.06%   
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) 2.59% 2.88%   
       
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.     
  (average volume, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
       
 Total Assets$7,334,977 $6,562,753 11.8%$7,158,462  
 Total Earning Assets 6,919,528  6,156,749 12.4% 6,754,281  
 Total Loans 1,097,698  1,286,480 -14.7% 1,176,114  
   Total Commercial Loans 259,007  426,564 -39.3% 333,327  
     Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 68,870  227,828 -69.8% 144,641  
     Commercial Loans 190,137  198,736 -4.3% 188,686  
   Commercial RE Loans  538,177  561,394 -4.1% 543,429  
   Consumer Loans 300,514  298,522 0.7% 299,358  
 Total Investment Securities 4,866,476  4,430,592 9.8% 4,615,540  
   Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,533,494  3,884,451 16.7% 4,235,141  
   Debt Securities Held To Maturity 332,982  546,141 -39.0% 380,399  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 955,354  439,677 117.3% 962,627  
       
 Loans/Deposits 17.3% 22.7%  18.9% 
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
       
 Total Assets$7,039,284 $6,174,470 14.0%  
 Total Earning Assets 6,632,632  5,760,548 15.1%  
 Total Loans 1,195,135  1,239,144 -3.6%  
   Total Commercial Loans 349,981  359,937 -2.8%  
     PPP Loans 152,149  151,320 0.5%  
     Commercial Loans 197,832  208,617 -5.2%  
   Commercial RE Loans  546,750  571,543 -4.3%  
   Consumer Loans 298,404  307,664 -3.0%  
 Total Investment Securities 4,580,468  4,149,960 10.4%  
   Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,169,091  3,517,633 18.5%  
   Debt Securities Held To Maturity 411,377  632,327 -34.9%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 857,029  371,444 130.7%  
       
 Loans/Deposits 19.6% 23.4%   
       
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.   
  (average volume, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
       
 Total Deposits$6,349,137 $5,655,768 12.3%$6,223,500  
   Noninterest Demand  3,022,787  2,736,348 10.5% 2,960,207  
   Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,245,385  1,071,576 16.2% 1,246,667  
   Savings 1,934,220  1,688,031 14.6% 1,864,401  
   Time greater than $100K 65,920  71,306 -7.6% 68,811  
   Time less than $100K 80,825  88,507 -8.7% 83,414  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 141,761  114,820 23.5% 107,547  
 Shareholders' Equity 766,358  720,473 6.4% 755,682  
       
 Demand Deposits/     
    Total Deposits 47.6% 48.4%  47.6% 
 Transaction & Savings      
    Deposits / Total Deposits 97.7% 97.2%  97.6% 
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
       
 Total Deposits$6,100,848 $5,306,177 15.0%  
   Noninterest Demand  2,897,244  2,538,819 14.1%  
   Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,208,269  1,008,758 19.8%  
   Savings 1,842,590  1,594,718 15.5%  
   Time greater than $100K 69,165  72,363 -4.4%  
   Time less than $100K 83,580  91,519 -8.7%  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 114,267  80,456 42.0%  
 Other Borrowed Funds 53  174 -69.6%  
 Shareholders' Equity 750,669  711,554 5.5%  
       
 Demand Deposits/     
    Total Deposits 47.5% 47.8%   
 Transaction & Savings      
    Deposits / Total Deposits 97.5% 96.9%   
       
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.     
  (dollars in thousands)  
  Q4'2021  
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /  
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)  
 Interest & Fee Income Earned     
   Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,919,528 $43,621 2.52%  
   Total Loans (FTE) 1,097,698  13,223 4.78%  
     Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 259,007  3,187 4.88%  
       PPP Loans 68,870  1,208 6.96%  
       Commercial Loans (FTE) 190,137  1,979 4.13%  
     Commercial RE Loans  538,177  6,492 4.79%  
     Consumer Loans 300,514  3,544 4.68%  
   Total Investments (FTE) 4,866,476  30,032 2.47%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Cash 955,354  366 0.15%  
       
 Interest Expense Paid     
   Total Earning Assets  6,919,528  504 0.03%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,468,111  504 0.06%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,326,350  479 0.06%  
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,245,385  95 0.03%  
     Savings 1,934,220  282 0.06%  
     Time less than $100K 80,825  41 0.20%  
     Time greater than $100K 65,920  61 0.37%  
   Total Short-Term Borrowings  141,761  25 0.07%  
       
 Net Interest Income and      
 Margin (FTE) $43,117 2.49%  
       
  Q4'2020  
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /  
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)  
 Interest & Fee Income Earned     
   Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,156,749 $43,773 2.84%  
   Total Loans (FTE) 1,286,480  15,103 4.67%  
     Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 426,564  4,459 4.16%  
       PPP Loans 227,828  2,342 4.08%  
       Commercial Loans (FTE) 198,736  2,117 4.24%  
     Commercial RE Loans  561,394  7,288 5.16%  
     Consumer Loans 298,522  3,356 4.47%  
   Total Investments (FTE) 4,430,592  28,558 2.58%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Cash 439,677  112 0.10%  
       
 Interest Expense Paid     
   Total Earning Assets  6,156,749  481 0.03%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,034,240  481 0.06%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,919,420  462 0.06%  
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,071,576  90 0.03%  
     Savings 1,688,031  246 0.06%  
     Time less than $100K 88,507  45 0.20%  
     Time greater than $100K 71,306  81 0.45%  
   Total Short-Term Borrowings  114,820  19 0.07%  
       
 Net Interest Income and     
 Margin (FTE) $43,292 2.81%  
       
6. Noninterest Income.     
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
       
 Service Charges on Deposits$3,580 $3,452 3.7%$3,578  
 Merchant Processing Services 3,000  2,713 10.6% 3,159  
 Debit Card Fees 1,727  1,643 5.1% 1,740  
 Trust Fees 844  765 10.3% 839  
 ATM Processing Fees 488  570 -14.4% 573  
 Other Service Fees 449  457 -1.8% 475  
 Financial Services Commissions 96  66 45.5% 95  
 Gains on Sales of Real Property -  3,536 n/m -  
 Other Noninterest Income 658  757 -13.1% 823  
 Total Noninterest Income$10,842 $13,959 -22.3%$11,282  
       
   Total Revenue (FTE)$53,959 $57,251 -5.8%$55,234  
   Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 20.1% 24.4%  20.4% 
   Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.22% 0.24%  0.23% 
   Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.      
 Common Share (a)$7.97 $8.49 -6.1%$8.16  
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
       
 Service Charges on Deposits$13,697 $14,149 -3.2%  
 Merchant Processing Services 11,998  10,208 17.5%  
 Debit Card Fees 6,859  6,181 11.0%  
 Trust Fees 3,311  3,012 9.9%  
 ATM Processing Fees 2,280  2,273 0.3%  
 Other Service Fees 1,884  1,837 2.6%  
 Financial Services Commissions 356  372 -4.3%  
 Gains on Sales of Real Property -  3,536 -100.0%  
 Securities Gains 34  71 n/m  
 Other Noninterest Income 2,926  3,998 -26.8%  
 Total Noninterest Income$43,345 $45,637 -5.0%  
       
   Total Revenue (FTE)$217,496 $213,319 2.0%  
   Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 19.9% 21.4%   
   Service Charges/Avg. Deposits 0.22% 0.27%   
   Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./     
 Common Share$8.10 $7.92 2.3%  
       
7. Noninterest Expense.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
       
 Salaries & Benefits$11,436 $12,291 -7.0%$11,813  
 Occupancy and Equipment 4,692  4,900 -4.2% 4,759  
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,357  2,359 -0.1% 2,429  
 Professional Fees 757  722 4.8% 724  
 Courier Service 572  502 13.9% 534  
 Amortization of      
   Identifiable Intangibles 65  69 -5.8% 67  
 Other Noninterest Expense 4,033  3,702 8.9% 4,371  
 Total Noninterest Expense$23,912 $24,545 -2.6%$24,697  
       
 Noninterest Expense/     
    Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.37% 1.59%  1.45% 
 Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 44.3% 42.9%  44.7% 
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
       
 Salaries & Benefits$48,011 $50,749 -5.4%  
 Occupancy and Equipment 19,139  19,637 -2.5%  
 Outsourced Data Processing 9,601  9,426 1.9%  
 Professional Fees 3,253  2,423 34.3%  
 Courier Service 2,177  2,001 8.8%  
 Amortization of      
   Identifiable Intangibles 269  287 -6.3%  
 Other Noninterest Expense 15,356  14,043 9.3%  
 Total Noninterest Expense$97,806 $98,566 -0.8%  
       
 Noninterest Expense/     
    Avg. Earning Assets 1.47% 1.71%   
 Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 45.0% 46.2%   
       
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
       
 Average Total Loans$1,097,698 $1,286,480 -14.7%$1,176,114  
       
 Beginning of Period Allowance for     
 Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)$23,882 $24,142 -1.1%$23,737  
 Provision for Credit Losses  -  7 n/m 2  
 Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries (368) (295)24.7% 143  
 End of Period ACLL$23,514 $23,854 -1.4%$23,882  
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /     
 Gross ACLL Losses  64% 69%  115% 
 Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) /      
 Avg. Total Loans (a)  0.13% 0.09%  -0.05% 
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
       
 Average Total Loans$1,195,135 $1,239,144 -3.6%  
       
 Prior Period ACLL$23,854 $19,484 22.4%  
 Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1) -  2,017 n/m  
 Beginning of Period ACLL  23,854  21,501 10.9%  
 Provision for Credit Losses  2  4,307 n/m  
 Net ACLL Losses (342) (1,954)-82.5%  
 End of Period ACLL$23,514 $23,854 -1.4%  
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /     
 Gross ACLL Losses  89% 53%   
 Net ACLL Losses /      
 Avg. Total Loans 0.03% 0.16%   
       
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  12/31/2112/31/20Change9/30/21 
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$23,514 $23,854 -1.4%$23,882  
 Allowance for Credit Losses on     
 HTM Securities (2) 7  9 -22.3% 7  
 Total Allowance for Credit Losses$23,521 $23,863 -1.4%$23,889  
       
 Allowance for Unfunded     
 Credit Commitments$201 $101 99.3%$101  
       
9. Credit Quality.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  12/31/2112/31/20Change9/30/21 
 Nonperforming Loans:     
    Nonperforming Nonaccrual$265 $526 -49.6%$801  
    Performing Nonaccrual 427  3,803 -88.8% 436  
 Total Nonaccrual Loans 692  4,329 -84.0% 1,237  
 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 339  450 -24.7% 537  
 Total$1,031 $4,779 -78.4%$1,774  
       
 Total Loans Outstanding $1,068,126 $1,256,243 -15.0%$1,132,472  
       
 Total Assets  7,461,026  6,747,931 10.6% 7,403,573  
       
 Loans:     
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$23,514 $23,854 -1.4%$23,882  
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /     
 Loans 2.20% 1.90%  2.11% 
 Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.10% 0.38%  0.16% 
       
10. Capital.     
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  12/31/2112/31/20Change9/30/21 
       
 Shareholders' Equity$827,102 $844,809 -2.1%$837,953  
 Total Assets 7,461,026  6,747,931 10.6% 7,403,573  
 Shareholders' Equity/     
    Total Assets 11.09% 12.52%  11.32% 
 Shareholders' Equity/     
    Total Loans 77.43% 67.25%  73.99% 
 Tangible Common Equity Ratio 9.60% 10.90%  9.83% 
 Common Shares Outstanding 26,866  26,807 0.2% 26,866  
 Common Equity Per Share$30.79 $31.51 -2.3%$31.19  
 Market Value Per Common Share 57.73  55.29 4.4% 56.26  
       
  (shares in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
 Share Repurchase Programs:     
   Total Shares Repurchased -  91 n/m -  
   Average Repurchase Price $- $52.22 n/m $-  
   Net Shares Repurchased (Issued) -  91 n/m (1) 
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
       
   Total Shares Repurchased 4  319 n/m  
   Average Repurchase Price$61.09 $51.63 n/m  
   Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased (59) 255 n/m  
       
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.     
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  12/31/2112/31/20Change9/30/21 
 Assets:     
   Cash and Due from Banks$1,132,085 $621,275 82.2%$1,011,048  
       
   Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,638,855  4,063,185 14.2% 4,602,706  
   Debt Securities Held To Maturity (3) 306,396  515,589 -40.6% 356,106  
       
   Loans 1,068,126  1,256,243 -15.0% 1,132,472  
   Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (23,514) (23,854)-1.4% (23,882) 
   Total Loans, net 1,044,612  1,232,389 -15.2% 1,108,590  
       
   Premises and Equipment, net 31,155  32,813 -5.1% 31,603  
   Identifiable Intangibles, net 835  1,104 -24.3% 900  
   Goodwill  121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673  
   Other Assets 185,415  159,903 16.0% 170,947  
       
 Total Assets$7,461,026 $6,747,931 10.6%$7,403,573  
       
 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:     
   Deposits:     
     Noninterest-Bearing$3,069,080 $2,725,177 12.6%$2,988,329  
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,260,869  1,102,601 14.4% 1,257,460  
     Savings 1,940,395  1,703,812 13.9% 1,894,290  
     Time 143,612  156,389 -8.2% 148,882  
   Total Deposits 6,413,956  5,687,979 12.8% 6,288,961  
       
   Short-Term Borrowed Funds 146,246  102,545 42.6% 119,102  
   Other Liabilities 73,722  112,598 -34.5% 157,557  
 Total Liabilities 6,633,924  5,903,122 12.4% 6,565,620  
       
 Shareholders' Equity:     
   Common Equity:     
     Paid-In Capital 471,043  466,041 1.1% 470,711  
     Accumulated Other     
       Comprehensive Income 49,664  114,412 n/m 71,284  
     Retained Earnings 306,395  264,356 15.9% 295,958  
 Total Shareholders' Equity 827,102  844,809 -2.1% 837,953  
       
 Total Liabilities and      
    Shareholders' Equity$7,461,026 $6,747,931 10.6%$7,403,573  
       
12. Income Statements.     
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q4'2021Q4'2020ChangeQ3'2021 
 Interest & Fee Income:     
 Loans$13,124 $14,999 -12.5%$14,789  
 Equity Securities 129  110 17.3% 109  
 Debt Securities Available For Sale (4) 27,598  24,947 10.6% 26,452  
 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 1,824  2,793 -34.7% 2,091  
 Interest-Bearing Cash 366  112 226.8% 369  
 Total Interest & Fee Income 43,041  42,961 0.2% 43,810  
       
 Interest Expense:     
   Transaction Deposits 95  90 5.6% 101  
   Savings Deposits 282  246 14.6% 272  
   Time Deposits 102  126 -19.0% 100  
   Short-Term Borrowed Funds 25  19 31.5% 19  
 Total Interest Expense 504  481 4.8% 492  
       
 Net Interest Income 42,537  42,480 0.1% 43,318  
       
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m -  
       
 Noninterest Income:     
   Service Charges  3,580  3,452 3.7% 3,578  
   Merchant Processing Services 3,000  2,713 10.6% 3,159  
   Debit Card Fees 1,727  1,643 5.1% 1,740  
   Trust Fees 844  765 10.3% 839  
   ATM Processing Fees 488  570 -14.4% 573  
   Other Service Fees 449  457 -1.8% 475  
   Financial Services Commissions 96  66 45.5% 95  
   Gains on Sales of Real Property -  3,536 n/m -  
   Other Noninterest Income 658  757 -13.1% 823  
 Total Noninterest Income 10,842  13,959 -22.3% 11,282  
       
 Noninterest Expense:     
   Salaries and Benefits 11,436  12,291 -7.0% 11,813  
   Occupancy and Equipment 4,692  4,900 -4.2% 4,759  
   Outsourced Data Processing 2,357  2,359 -0.1% 2,429  
   Professional Fees 757  722 4.8% 724  
   Courier Service 572  502 13.9% 534  
   Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 65  69 -5.8% 67  
   Other Noninterest Expense 4,033  3,702 8.9% 4,371  
 Total Noninterest Expense 23,912  24,545 -2.6% 24,697  
       
 Income Before Income Taxes 29,467  31,894 -7.6% 29,903  
 Income Tax Provision 7,747  8,056 -3.8% 7,840  
 Net Income$21,720 $23,838 -8.9%$22,063  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,866  26,838 0.1% 26,866  
 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,875  26,849 0.1% 26,875  
       
 Per Common Share Data:     
   Basic Earnings$0.81 $0.89 -9.0%$0.82  
   Diluted Earnings 0.81  0.89 -9.0% 0.82  
   Dividends Paid 0.42  0.41 2.4% 0.41  
       
    %  
  12/31'21YTD12/31'20YTDChange  
 Interest & Fee Income:     
 Loans$57,558 $59,377 -3.1%  
 Equity Securities 458  419 9.3%  
 Debt Securities Available For Sale (4) 105,420  91,343 15.4%  
 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 8,875  13,552 -34.5%  
 Interest-Bearing Cash 1,132  1,165 -2.8%  
 Total Interest & Fee Income 173,443  165,856 4.6%  
       
 Interest Expense:     
   Transaction Deposits 378  333 13.5%  
   Savings Deposits 1,067  925 15.4%  
   Time Deposits 432  512 -15.6%  
   Short-Term Borrowed Funds 78  53 47.2%  
   Other Borrowed Funds -  1 -100.0%  
 Total Interest Expense 1,955  1,824 7.2%  
       
 Net Interest Income 171,488  164,032 4.5%  
       
 Provision for Credit Losses -  4,300 n/m  
       
 Noninterest Income:     
   Service Charges  13,697  14,149 -3.2%  
   Merchant Processing Services 11,998  10,208 17.5%  
   Debit Card Fees 6,859  6,181 11.0%  
   Trust Fees 3,311  3,012 9.9%  
   ATM Processing Fees 2,280  2,273 0.3%  
   Other Service Fees 1,884  1,837 2.6%  
   Financial Services Commissions 356  372 -4.3%  
   Gains on Sales of Real Property -  3,536 n/m  
   Securities Gains 34  71 n/m  
   Other Operating 2,926  3,998 -26.8%  
 Total Noninterest Income 43,345  45,637 -5.0%  
       
 Noninterest Expense:     
   Salaries and Benefits 48,011  50,749 -5.4%  
   Occupancy and Equipment 19,139  19,637 -2.5%  
   Outsourced Data Processing 9,601  9,426 1.9%  
   Professional Fees 3,253  2,423 34.3%  
   Courier Service 2,177  2,001 8.8%  
   Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 269  287 -6.3%  
   Other Operating 15,356  14,043 9.3%  
 Total Noninterest Expense 97,806  98,566 -0.8%  
       
 Income Before Income Taxes 117,027  106,803 9.6%  
 Income Tax Provision 30,518  26,390 15.6%  
 Net Income$86,509 $80,413 7.6%  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,855  26,942 -0.3%  
 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,870  26,960 -0.3%  
       
 Per Common Share Data:     
 Basic Earnings$3.22 $2.98 8.1%  
 Diluted Earnings 3.22  2.98 8.1%  
 Dividends Paid 1.65  1.64 0.6%  
       
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:     
       
 (1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.  
       
 (2) In the third quarter 2021, the Company recorded a $2 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity and the balance of the allowance for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity was reduced from $9 thousand at June 30, 2021 to $7 thousand at September 30, 2021. 
       
 (3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $306,396 thousand at December 31, 2021, $356,106 thousand at September 30, 2021 and $515,589 thousand at December 31, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand, $7 thousand and $9 thousand, respectively. 
       
 (4) Interest income on Debt Securities Available For Sale included make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $732 thousand in the third quarter 2021, $1.4 million in the second quarter 2021 and $700 thousand in the first quarter 2021. 
       
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. 
       
 (a) Annualized     