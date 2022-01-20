Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2021 of $21.7 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.81. Fourth quarter 2021 results compare to net income of $22.1 million and EPS of $0.82 for the third quarter 2021, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity, which increased EPS $0.02.



"Westamerica’s operating expenses remained well managed in the fourth quarter 2021, delivering fifty-six percent of revenue to pre-tax income. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2021, placing limited reliance on higher-costing time deposits. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $1.0 million at December 30, 2021,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2021, representing fifty-two percent of diluted earnings per share,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $43.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter 2021, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $732 thousand. Interest income on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter 2021. Average PPP loan balances declined to $69 million for the fourth quarter 2021 from $145 million for the third quarter 2021; at December 31, 2021 PPP loans totaled $46 million. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2021, generating a low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.

At December 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $1.0 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.5 million. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting loan payment deferrals due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At December 31, 2021, loans with deferred payments totaled $84 thousand, all of which were consumer automobile loans.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2021 totaled $10.8 million, compared to noninterest income for the third quarter 2021 of $11.3 million.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2021 was $23.9 million compared to $24.7 million for the third quarter 2021; the lower fourth quarter operating expenses were primarily personnel benefit costs and other expenses.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

