Global Summit To Examine Ways to Bring Peace to the Korean Peninsula





The Universal Peace Federation and the Royal Government of Cambodia are pleased to announce the upcoming World Summit 2022 (Summit for Peace on the Korean Peninsula), which brings together Keynote Speakers and participants from 157 nations to explore the prospects for peaceful reconciliation of the Korean Peninsula.



WHAT: World Summit 2022 will be held in Seoul, South Korea, both in-person and virtually with a high-tech hybrid format. More than one thousand are expected to gather in Seoul and millions of participants will attend through virtual media.



WHO: The Universal Peace Federation (UPF), an NGO with General Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, together with the Royal Government of Cambodia are co-sponsoring the World Summit 2022. UPF Co-Founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon is the host, and H.E. Prime Minister Hun Sen and H.E. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th UN Secretary-General, are co-chairs of World Summit 2022.



WHEN: The program opens Thursday Feb. 10, 2022 and ends with a virtual One Million Person Rally on Sunday February 13, 2022 (KST).



WHY: The Korean Peninsula remains the starting point for world peace despite its nearly 70 years as a divided nation. It stands as a microcosm of the world's struggles, and its peaceful reconciliation will have a positive impact throughout Northeast Asia and the world. Last year, UPF launched Think Tank 2022 to tap into the wisdom of more than 2,000 world leaders in order to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula. The World Summit 2022 seeks to open the way to world peace by envisioning the Korean peninsula as an economic, cultural, educational, environmental and interfaith hub in the East; and a gateway to a world in which all of humanity can enjoy lives of mutual prosperity, interdependence and shared universal values.

