ALYI EV Partnership Income Includes Potential ROI From IPO Targeting $1B Valuation

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today highlighted the potential income it stands to realize from the EV Ecosystem Partnership component of its overall business operation.

ALYI recently published a 2022 strategic outlook presentation that explained how the various components of the company’s EV Ecosystem fit together to drive revenue and shareholder value.

The presentation included details on ALYI’s initiative to build EV Ecosystem partners and to add value to its partners, in part with the introduction of investment opportunities for its partners.

One EV Ecosystem partnership initiative addressed in the 2022 strategic outlook involved a the car sharing technology company called Zoomcar Inc . into which ALYI has made a strategic investment. ALYI management is optimistic about the ROI potential of ALYI’s investment, and that optimism today is enhanced by recent news on Zoomcar’s progress:

“Zoomcar, an India-headquartered self-drive car rental platform operator, plans to get listed in the US in the first half of 2022 with an expected valuation of over USD 1bn” said co-founder and CEO Greg Moran.

"The company is still assessing both traditional initial public offering (IPO) and SPAC routes and will finalize the advisory team in the coming months", Moran said.

