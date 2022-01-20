Zoe Announces Their Partnership with Exencial Wealth Advisors

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a digital platform that accelerates wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology, announced today one of their 2021 partnerships. The registered independent advisory firms (RIAs) that join Zoe are qualified and vetted prior to joining the Network. This is how the company ensures having the right interest-aligned advisors to connect clients with.

One of 2021's additions to the Zoe Network was Exencial Wealth Advisors, a firm that works under the philosophy that integrated financial advice is better than fragmented strategies. Their advisors take into account each client's whole financial picture, including investment, planning, taxes, estate, and risk altogether to create a robust, personalized wealth management plan. Moreover, the firm has a process referred to as 'E3', which consists of going through the stages of evaluation, execution, and evolution to bring each of their client's financial plans to life.

With almost two decades of experience in the financial industry and 10 locations across the country, Exencial Wealth Advisors services more than 2,500 clients and accounts for $4.3 Billion in assets under management (AUM). Excellence and accountability are two of the main values that each of their advisors works by and all of them are passionate about helping clients formulate plans to achieve their purposes. Clients can connect with advisors from Exencial through Zoe.

"It is a great honor and privilege to be part of Zoe's Network. It has enabled us to meet great prospective clients and broadened our scope to help even more people connect their financial plans with the 'why' that drives their lives," said Monica Sipes, CFP®, CIMA®, Exencial Wealth Advisors' Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor.

Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO said, "Exencial Wealth Advisors has been a great addition to Zoe. They provide the highest quality service to each and every one of the clients they are connecting with. RIAs such as Exencial help Zoe unravel wealth management's uncertainty and provide support to clients seeking honest advice to plan strategically and execute successfully."

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com

Learn more about Exencial Wealth Advisors at https://exencialwealth.com

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client service and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from working with a financial advisor. Through Zoe's platform, you will be matched with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Related Images











Image 1: Zoe Financial & Exencial Wealth





Zoe Financial & Exencial Wealth









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment