Space Falcon Raises $4M to Launch a New Era in Blockchain Gaming

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Falcon, a Solana-powered next-gen blockchain gaming metaverse has raised $4 million to revolutionise traditional gaming l with blockchain technology and develop a microeconomic metaverse of space exploration and premium interstellar NFTs. Pretty wholesome for a project that kickstarted on Oct 25, 2021.

Space Falcon brings complete decentralized asset ownership opportunities to the worldwide gaming community along with a multiplayer version of the classic space shooter game playable in the browser.

The investment round was led by venture capital giants like Solar Eco Fund Partners, Momentum6, Maven Capital, Lavender Capital, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, and Magnus Capital. Other major investors include Unanimous Capital, Basics Capital, Exnetwork Capital, Peech Capital, Good Games Labs, Cyclical Ventures, and ZBS Capital.

Space Falcon has also entered into strategic partnerships with industry-leading metaverse and DeFi projects like Solice, Raydium, Roseon Finance, and Cyclos for more rapid growth in the Solana Ecosystem. A quick preview of the partnership with Solice.io was recently announced

Space Falcon is the world’s first next-gen intergalactic play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse featuring a classic space shooter game embedded with sci-fi NFTs spanning the cosmos. Still, in its early stage, Space Falcon leverages Blockchain technology to allow users to explore two different universes spanning generations:

The 1980s retro space, and

Futuristic 2080 galactic travel.

The P2E project has managed to create a community of over 400,000 members across its social media channels and aims to offer its players low transaction fees and lightning-fast speed across all actions based on the Solana Blockchain. Within a short span of time, Space Falcon already has around 5,000 monthly active users for a total duration of more than 50,000 minutes played.

Space Falcon is an ideal product to emerge from the confluence of state-of-the-art blockchain, real-time graphics, classic immersive multiplayer video games, and decentralized financial technologies. The company’s vision is to deliver a purely blockchain-driven universe that will change the gaming industry forever. Space Falcon allows players of its classic multiplayer space shooter game to play using their browser which doesn’t require any additional graphic resources.





The Origins of Space Falcon

The idea for Space Falcon came to life following the shortcomings of the traditional gaming industry model.

In the traditional model, gamers can only earn profits if they devote tremendous amounts of time in the hope of going professional. In addition, high costs for in-game content, pre-ordering multiple editions, map purchases, weaponry, skins, and costumes are all part of this sub-optimized model. With the present traditional setup, gaming studios pocket all of the revenue, depriving the gamers, who are a key part of their success, of any revenue-sharing arrangement.

GameFi Blockchain ecosystems, on the other hand, are completely decentralized and do not collect personal information. As a result, they are more likely to thrive as more users become aware of the consequences of personal data breaches and how multinational corporations are taking advantage of their trust.

Space Falcon is here to disrupt this traditional, user-cost-heavy model of the gaming industry with its own rendition of a free-to-play, P2E metaverse game. This revolutionary model affords all players a stellar in-game experience, while simultaneously allowing them to earn real-life profits. Players can do this by earning FCON or FGOLD tokens throughout the gameplay or trading premium sci-fi NFTs at any time in the Space Falcon metaverse.

Falcon Mission: The Space Falcon Game





Space Falcon’s web-based P2E space shooter mini-game is already live with an established player base, and regular updates are planned in its ambitious roadmap. A one-of-a-kind space shooter game on the Solana blockchain, Space Falcon is a browser-based classic shooter with no third-party client or installation required, making it instantly playable on any hardware.

With browser-based games, players won’t have to worry about the game being taken down all of a sudden from the platform, resulting in lost progress and, even worse, doomed in-game asset investments.

The most crucial advantage of the blockchain-driven gaming model of Space Falcon, however, is the lack of strict hardware requirements for browser-based games, which reduces the entry barrier to new gamers and opens a dozen doors for global scalability. Additionally, the setup allows for quick and easy integration with existing web3 wallets.

Not every aspiring gamer has or can afford high-end computers with high-end graphics cards. Browsers, however, are used by all, making them the most social platform one can think of. And so, in their quest to develop the most social space shooter game in the universe, the team behind Space Falcon designed it to run on a browser with minimum system requirements and no third-party installations. The game can literally be played via a shared URL.

Over time, the company will introduce ownable in-game assets into its gaming metaverse in the form of spaceships, planets, and galaxies. And players will be able to buy and sell these assets as they are NFTs, which use the security and transparency of the digital ledger of blockchain to authenticate unique digital items. Also fueling the Space Falcon micro-economy will be the FCON tokens, which will take care of P2E utility.

FCON Token will be launching on Raydium AcceleRaytor(Solana’s top DEX AMM) followed by listing on January 25th, 2022, 1200 UTC.

Thus, with scalability taken care of, Space Falcon will utilize the $4 million raised to further develop their game and focus on giving users an excellent experience.

About SpaceFalcon

SpaceFalcon is a next-gen Intergalactic metaverse featuring a classic space shooter game and premium Sci-Fi NFTs from the cosmos and beyond. Built on the Solana Ecosystem for speedy low-cost transactions to ensure a lightning-fast experience for space adventures.

