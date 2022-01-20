Predica Group named Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predica Group, a global expert in Microsoft Azure consulting and development, has announced that after going through a full, independent audit, it has been recognized as Azure Expert MSP.

Microsoft created the Azure Expert MSP program to help customers select a managed service partner who demonstrates real-life experience in managing solutions on Azure. The designation reaffirms Predica's commitment to enabling customers' cloud journey and providing top-notch expertise with the Microsoft tech stack by verifying their capabilities in hyper-scaled transformations with an independent auditor.

"We are excited and honored by achieving Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider status. This badge proves that we have demonstrated the ability to deliver repeatable, automated managed services on Azure, and innovation in monitoring and operations of complex customer environments. Our Managed Azure Cloud services enable customers to reach the next level in terms of agility and business value. It's a flexible offering, adapting to the current needs of clients, giving them more time for the work that matters, and the assurance that their environment is in the hands of highly skilled experts," says Andrzej Lipka, CEO of Predica Group.

This recognition from Microsoft gives Predica's current and future clients assurance that the company is equipped with the right processes, tools, and human potential to make sure that cloud operations are handled in the proper way. Tomasz Onyszko, CTO of Predica Group, adds: "The technology landscape is changing as we speak. It is becoming ever harder to find the right skills and knowledge to take advantage of all the possibilities given by the cloud. We completed the Azure Expert MSP program to show that we have the complete set of processes, tools, and people with expertise ready to take this burden off of our clients, so they can focus on their core business. We are privileged to already be a part of the digital journey for hundreds of businesses and are very proud of this achievement, which could not have happened without our clients' support."

"As more businesses move to the cloud, we want them to be confident they're working with the right partner, and Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program offers them the most capable and qualified MSPs," states Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft. "Predica has made a strong investment in its capabilities and knowledge around Azure, and has certainly earned the expert designation."

Predica's consultants can help with cloud cost optimization, ongoing IT support and maintenance, and 24/7 security monitoring. For more information on Predica Managed Service, visit predicagroup.com.

