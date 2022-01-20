NGMedical, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mitch White as President and General Manager of its United States' Business

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGMedical, a German medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal applications, announces the addition of Mitch White as President and General Manager.

Mr. White has had a very distinguished career in the spinal implant industry with executive leadership roles for industry-leading companies including NuVasive, Apatech, Spinal Elements and, most recently, Centinel Spine. While having traditionally led sales organizations, Mr. White will lead all aspects of the NGMedical, Inc. business throughout the United States. His previous experiences and successes have positioned him for this expanded role of General Management.

"I'm excited to build the NGMedical brand, team and presence in the U.S. The passionate team of NGMedical has a rich history of challenging limits and collaboratively developing cutting-edge, clinically relevant technology. This includes the first line of additively manufactured interbody devices. We will continue to listen to the market - patients, surgeons, healthcare facilities, distributors and insurers - and be nimble to meet their dynamic needs," says Mitch White of NGMedical, Inc.

In 2021, NGMedical received FDA clearance for the BEE® Cervical 3D Ti Cage, the BEE® HA Cervical Cage, and the BEE® PLIF Lumbar 3D Ti Cage. The BEE® platform of interbody cages are designed to challenge the limits of additive manufacturing. The purposefully designed honeycomb endplates reduce the risk of subsidence. The honeycomb structure also allows for bony ingrowth, and the reduced use of titanium minimizes x-ray artifacts, while offering a very large graft space.

"We really are happy for Mitch to join our team. Mitch brings significant market experience to strengthen and accelerate our U.S. market launch. We are looking forward to an exciting cooperation and success," says Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical, GmbH.

"It's been an honor to be an active part of the launch of NGMedical, Inc. in the United States. The entire team is top-notch, and they have consistently demonstrated a desire to be a disruptive force with true innovations. Mitch White is someone I have had the pleasure of knowing and observing for years. His talent and reputation set him apart in the industry, and he is the perfect selection to care for the business, its customers and the patients they all serve. I am excited to continue our work alongside Mitch White," says Josh Sandberg of Ortho Spine Partners.

About NGMedical

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative spine product systems since 2001. NGMedical evolved out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. Many product solutions accepted and widely used today as standards derived from the NGMedical team.

NGMedical leverages this depth of experience combined with a high degree of creativity and surgeon collaboration to advance the development of innovative product concepts. Then and now, cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the company's market-driven orientation.

