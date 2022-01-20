HCSS Telematics Helps Construction Fleets Transition to 4G Before Cellular 3G Sunset

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, is assisting fleets in getting ready for the 3G to 4G transition that starts February 2022. Next month, cellular networks are sunsetting their 3G services, which means communication devices using 3G will not work, so fleets using the legacy network will need to upgrade their devices. HCSS Telematics allows for higher bandwidth and data speeds, a more comprehensive coverage range, and improved network reliability.

"According to Transport Dive, there are still an estimated 10 to 20% of fleets operating on 3G devices that need to transition to 4G before the 3G sunset, or their business will get left behind," said Phillip Robinson, Technical Product Manager, HCSS. "HCSS Telematics has been using 4G LTE networks since October 2019. HCSS can get your fleet updated but also help get companies started if new to telematics equipment."

The transition has skyrocketed the demand for 4G LTE telematics devices, but HCSS has a steady supply of devices. With HCSS Telematics, data is collected from a vehicle like GPS information, total run time, speeding, harsh braking and turning, and other diagnostics, giving fleet managers visibility into their operations. HCSS Telematics creates precise geofences to easily track and log entry and exit times. It helps to also protect drivers with vehicle health and driver performance information.

HCSS Telematics is a powerful tool itself, but the real magic happens when it integrates with other HCSS products, allowing companies to run their entire business from shop to dispatch to job and fuel management, with no data entry time. Field mechanics can pair HCSS Telematics with HCSS Equipment360 to easily view meter events that drive the preventative maintenance schedule in real-time.

Supervisors get more accurate hour reporting and a better representation of equipment utilization by pairing HCSS Telematics with HeavyJob. This gives them the ability to populate their timecards with engine runtime hours. Integrate HCSS Telematics with HCSS Dispatcher to help dispatchers make better scheduling decisions by seeing where equipment has been scheduled and where it is in the field. It allows contractors to confirm schedules and handle equipment exceptions easier.

Not only can HCSS Telematics integrate with other HCSS software, but Telematics makes your GPS data more accessible by allowing businesses to integrate Caterpillar, John Deere, Volvo, and Komatsu original equipment manufacturer (OEM) GPS data. HCSS Telematics integrates with more OEM GPS systems than its competitors, giving companies over 13 OEM GPS options to choose from so businesses don't have to purchase new equipment.

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, 3-D drone imaging, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

