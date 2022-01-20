GL Announces Simulation of Location Based Services in Mobile Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Location Services (LCS) Test Suite to support emulation of location services on GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks.

“3GPP legacy technologies (GSM, UMTS and LTE) support LCS architecture for positioning mobile devices. Though there are a massively scalable suite of tools and high-quality database available for mobile location services, there is a need for pinpoint user’s location solution. The following discussion of mobile location services infrastructure focuses on mobile positioning,” said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications.

“The LCS architecture follows a client/server model with the Gateway Mobile Location Center (GMLC) acting as the server providing information to External LCS Clients. Location service architecture specifies all the necessary network elements and entities, and their functionalities, interfaces, as well as communication messages, necessary to implement the positioning functionality in a cellular network.”

He further added, “Geographic location estimate of Mobile Equipment (ME), expressed in latitude and longitude data is represented in a well-defined universal format. Location based services provide information about the location of an entity and is widely used in social networking, vehicle tracking, stolen assets tracking, emergency services, and many more.”

GL’s MAPS™ LCS Test Suite comprises of multiple products working to support location based services in GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks.

Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) is a protocol simulation and conformance test tool that supports simulation of a wide range of telecommunication protocols (VoIP/IP, TDM, Analog, Wireless) all within a single framework. The application includes various test plans and test cases to support the testing of real-time entities.

