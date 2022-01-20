Wax Dynasty Promotes Use Of The Kling Metaverse For The Unsalaried And Stay At Home Moms

Santa Clarita, California, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wax Dynasty is drawing attention to a newly launched feature recently announced by the Kling Metaverse, a platform currently being developed by Kling.Finance, that is trying to empower unemployed and underpaid people around the world.



Wax Dynasty is an online publication that regularly publishes informative news, analysis, and tutorial articles on a variety of topics related to cutting-edge blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and metaverses. One of the latest articles on the website shines a light on the new play-to-earn feature included in the Kling metaverse which it says is a great opportunity for stay-at-home moms as well as unsalaried individuals to bring in an extra income in their free time. The aforementioned blog post can be read by heading over to the link: https://waxdynasty.com/kling-metaverse-trying-to-bring-active-income-for-the-underpaid/.

The blog begins by acknowledging the devastating effect that the pandemic has had on the global economy over the last couple of years starting in early 2020. A lot of traditional industries were disrupted due to a lack of mobility and the ceasing of common activities such as traveling for leisure, eating out, commuting, construction, and many more. As a result, millions of people around the world found themselves out of work and without a source of income to take care of themselves and their families. In times such as these when people are scrambling to make ends meet, the innovation in blockchain technologies is opening up brand new avenues for creating value and earning money, that were considered impossible just a couple of years ago.

One such opportunity is the rise of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, a popular way to earn income in the crypto space. One such P2E project, Kling.Finance was launched with the motive of helping unemployed and underpaid individuals meet their financial demands without much hassle. The Kling metaverse is still under development and currently allows players to be rewarded in KLING, the native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem. Aside from the KLING token being used to reward gamers for playing the P2E games, the company has also envisioned other use cases for it such as giving holders the right to vote for important decisions relating to the project. Though not yet launched, users can get whitelisted as early supporters by subscribing with their email addresses to win free airdrops of up to 100,000 KLING.

Users of the Kling metaverse are required to spend from 90 to 120 minutes daily by participating in human-based activities such as walking, driving, thumb-inking to increase their earnings. The more idle time a player spends on the platform, the more rewards they earn. The team intends to be among the first of its kind to digitize human activities on the blockchain through Gamefi. As the company puts it, it is a part of its mission to “bring forth a new age of ‘Optionality to Human Digital Acts’.”

To achieve its vision of efficiently and effectively digitizing human activities on the blockchain, the project is also developing Idlemine, a Gamefi play-to-earn platform that’s designed to allow users to participate and earn through games that revolve around human-based activities such as the ones mentioned above. Initially, there will be two activities – walking and thumb-inking, and they will help users gain more tokens by completing some challenges that revolve around them.

Kling is an Indian Web 3.0 startup company with offices in Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, and GIFT City (Offshore Jurisdiction of India) that offers a range of crypto-related services to both institutional and retail investors. Some of the core services of Kling Group include OTC liquidity aggregation, electronic communication networking, web 3.0, non-custodial blockchain wallets, GameFi, metaverse solutions, and so forth.





