Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI):

Free allocation of shares to all shareholders:

1 new share for every 4 shares held

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI", Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI) announces an allocation of free shares in favor of all CBI shareholders, at the rate of 1 new share for every 4 shares held on January 27, 2022. The purpose of this operation is to improve the liquidity of the share.

In accordance with the delegation of authority granted by the General Meeting of December 29, 2021 in its 2nd resolution approved unanimously by the shareholders present or represented, the Board of Directors of CBI at its meeting on January 19, 2022 decided to increase the share capital by incorporation of premiums by issuing 48,517,500 new shares to be awarded free of charge to all shareholders at the rate of ONE (1) new share for FOUR (4) shares held. Taking into account the issue of 700,000 shares for repayment of a share loan granted by Ker Ventures EURL, the number of shares after the operation will be 242,587,500, fully subscribed and paid up, with a par value of 0.10 euro, i.e. a share capital of 24,258,750.

To the above number shall be added, where applicable, the nominal amount of shares to be issued in respect of any adjustments made to preserve the rights of holders of securities giving access to the capital or of beneficiaries of stock options or free share allocations, in accordance with legal and regulatory provisions and, where applicable, with contractual stipulations providing for other cases of adjustment.

Any shareholder who has purchased shares by January 27, 2022 at the latest will benefit from this allocation.

The new shares will be delivered to the beneficiaries as from February 1, 2022. They will be immediately assimilated to the existing shares and will carry dividend rights as from April 1, 2021.

The fractional rights will not be tradable, the shares corresponding to the unallocated fractional rights will be sold on the market, at no cost for the shareholders. The amounts resulting from this sale will be allocated to their beneficiaries as from February 7, 2022.

This free allocation will be the subject of a detailed notice from Euronext published as from January 26, 2022.

This operation will be centralized by Financière d'Uzès (member n° 509).

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the EI compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

