Genome Editing Market Size ($16.98Bn by 2028) Lead by CRISPR Technology (18.4% CAGR) - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Genome Editing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, Antisense, and Others), Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostic Applications, Drug Discovery, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Clinical Research Organizations)”. The global genome editing market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, growing rate of genetic disorders, and rapidly growing research and development initiatives around gene editing tools and techniques.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5.19 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 16.98 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 176 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technology, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Genome Editing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Horizon Discovery Group plc., Integrated DNA Technologies, GenScript, New England Biolabs, Eurofins Scientific, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Editas Medicine are among the key companies operating in the genome editing market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.





In November 2021, GenScript USA Inc. announced that it has launched the GenWand Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Service for the manufacture of CRISPR knock-in homology- directed repair (HDR) templates in T cell engineering.

In May 2021, New England Biolabs, Inc. announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Fluorogenics Limited (FGL), a lyophilization R&D service company based in the UK. Under the terms of the agreement, FGL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEB.

The APAC genome editing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Gene editing techniques are used to cure diseases with a genetic basis, such as cancer and autism. As funding for gene editing research grows, India is expected to emerge as a major player in Asia Pacific. Various institutions supporting genome editing in India, such as research institutes and universities, can be credited to the market rapid growth. India has established itself as a global leader in the production of comparable biologics, and the country's population of 1.39 billion people makes it a large market for these products. Despite the fact that several Indian businesses have mastered the challenging production know-how of biosimilars on both microbial and mammalian platforms, there is a need to focus on gene editing technology. Even companies that are ahead of the game in domestic markets are still battling with manufacturing performance and yield difficulties and are experimenting with both organic and inorganic solutions. Increasing deployment of CRISPR genome editing technologies and expanding synthetic gene demand in various biotechnology fields have driven the sector in recent years. The Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) is a part of the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR). It is responsible for establishing key enabling technologies for nucleic acids’ precision engineering. The institute also engineer’s genes, genomes, and genetic pathways to identify disease pathways and develop new disease models that can be used to develop targeted therapies. As a result, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market in the coming years.





The genome editing market, by technology, is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, antisense, and other. The CRISPR segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the incumbent usage of CRISPR, high volume consumption, and product innovation. Based on application, the genome editing market is segmented into cell line engineering, genetic engineering, diagnostic applications, drug discovery, and others. In 2021, the cell line engineering segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028, owing to the rise in the detection and diagnosis of various medical conditions across the globe. The genome editing market, based on end users, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations (CRO's)). In 2021, the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies segment is held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028, owing to the rise in the detection and diagnosis of various medical conditions across the globe

Increasing Need for Superior Treatment Solutions and Rising Focus on Research and Development Activities Fuel Market Growth:

The genome editing market in Japan is growing significantly due to the incorporation of recombinant-DNA and cell-cultured technologies in Japan has resulted in a significant shift in the state of bioprocessing. Most of the biotechnology in the US is done by large and small businesses, but Japan has a few startups. The relationship between industry and the government in Japan is unique. Furthermore, the government assists companies in pursuing ventures that it believes will be critical to commercial biotechnology, such as genome engineering, biocatalyzer design, and protein engineering.





Genome Editing Market: Technology Overview

Based on technology, the genome editing market is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, antisense, and other. The CRISPR segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the incumbent usage of CRISPR, high volume consumption, and product innovation. The CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, cheaper, and more accurate than the other technologies of DNA editing and is used for the wide applications. It is the simplest, most versatile, and precise method of genetic manipulation. Companies such as Sangamo Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Horizon Discovery Groups offer CRISPR technology.













