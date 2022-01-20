Blood Collection Devices Market Size ($14,228.70Mn by 2027) Lead by Blood Collection Needles/Holders (5.9% CAGR) - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Blood Collection Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Collection Needles/ Holders, Blood Collection Sets, Others); Method (Manual Blood Collection, Automated Blood Collection); End User (Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks, Others); and Geography”. The global blood collection devices market growth is driven by the growing number of accidents and trauma cases, rising incidence of infectious diseases and developing liquid biopsy technology. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factors such as shortage of skilled professionals during the forecast period.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 9,060.98 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 14,228.70 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 185 No. Tables 49 No. of Charts & Figures 62 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product ; Method ; End User ; and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Blood Collection Devices Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

BD, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG., Nipro, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Grenier, Inc., SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Narang Medical Limited and FL MEDICAL s.r.l are among the key companies operating in the blood collection devices market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2020, Greiner AG (Greiner Bio-One) developed a new cap designed for MiniCollect Capillary Blood Collection Tubes product. The developments in the product include increased ridges and has a deeper surface to provide upgraded grip, overlaps cap rim at the top of the tube, which provides a better grip during the use of the product, other such features.

In Feb 2020, BD and Babson Diagnostics entered into a long-term strategic alliance agreement to develop and deliver a standard laboratory-quality, small-volume blood collection products such as BD Vacutainer at the retail pharmacies. This partnership will help the company to build its distribution network to increase product penetration in the respective markets.

In July 2017, Cardinal health acquired Medtronic's Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency business. The Cost of the acquisition was accounted for about $6.1 billion. The purchase helps the company to increase the business of its consumable medical products. It also helped the company to expand its business in the geographic scale.





In 2019, North America dominated the blood collection devices market. The US holds held the largest share of the blood collection devices market. The growth factors that are contributing to market’s growth in the region are Increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases, growing need for diagnosing COVID-19, increasing competition between the market player, high R&D spending, and government grants for research institutes to develop new blood related equipment are some of the prominent factors propelling the market growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report “Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States, 2019”, 15% that is around 37 million of the US population suffers from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Furthermore, 9 in 10 people do not know that they are suffering from CKD. Moreover, CKD is most common in people aged 65 years or more. It also reported that in 2016, more than 500,000 patients received dialysis treatment, about 200,000 had undergone a kidney transplant procedure and nearly 125,000 patients in the US started their treatment for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). CKD is caused by diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity. Thus the growing incidences of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity in the US is also likely to demand for blood collection devices market.

Moreover, the rise in transplant procedures across the United States is expected to increase the blood transfer procedures that require collection units such as tubes, bags and others. According to the Red Cross Blood Center, 4.5 million Americans require blood transfusion annually. Moreover, as per the Health Resource & Service Administration, it is stated that in 2018, about 36,528 transplants were performed. And as of July 2019, more than 113,000 people are added to the waiting list for an organ transplant. Thus, the rising numbers of patients for transplants are expected to indicate the indirect growth of the market.

The blood collection devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to increasing disposable income, increasing number of research studies, growing government support, and increasing number of startups and biotech companies in this region.





Based on product, the blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/ holders, blood collection set, and others. The blood collection needles/ holders segment accounted for more than 34.40% of the market share in 2019. In terms of method, the blood collection devices market is segmented into manual blood collection and automated blood collection. The manual blood collection segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of application, the blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals and pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others.The hospitals and pathology laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Growing Number of Accidents & Trauma Cases and Rising Incidence of Infectious Disease in Blood Collection Devices Market:

A rise in the number of road accidents, fires, and sports injuries has led to an increase in the incidences of trauma and injuries. According to Global Status Report on Road Safety, a report published by WHO in 2018, approximately 1.3 Bn people die in road accidents each year, and is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. Current trend analysis predicts that by 2030, road accidents will become the fifth-leading cause of mortality, globally.

The rising number of accidents and injury cases will propel the demand blood transfusion in the coming years. Accident casualties or trauma patients often face blood loss. Thus, transfusion of blood, particularly red blood cells, is required to restore the lost blood volume. Hence, the demand for blood transfusion in trauma patients coupled with growing incidents of injuries will stimulate the growth of the blood collection devices market.

Traditionally, antimicrobial therapy was used cure infectious diseases; however, over the years, microbes have developed resistance against drugs owing to which antimicrobial agents have failed to deliver the coveted results. Despite significant advancements in sanitation and therapy, there are rising cases of infectious diseases, such as human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), tuberculosis, and malaria. The prevalence of lifestyle ailments is also increasing across the globe. This rising prevalence of diseases will be promising for market growth as blood tests are a primary mode of diagnosing these conditions.

Blood Collection Devices Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of product, blood collection needles/ holders segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast periodBlood collection needles/holders are one of the essential and critical components of the blood collection system. It is a medical device that helps in safely reaching the blood vessels during the blood collection procedure. In the global market, various key players offer a product such as blood collection need holders that facilities the blood collection procedures and reduce the possibility of needlestick injuries. For instance, the market players such as BD, Greiner Bio-One, offer the blood collection needle/holder products under its brand BD Vacutainer Eclipse blood collection needle and VACUETTE Blood Transfer Unit, respectively. This product includes an attachable holder system. These type of products are of single-use to avoid contamination of the blood sample. In terms of method, the blood collection devices market is segmented into manual blood collection and automated blood collection. The manual blood collection segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of application, the blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals and pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others.The hospitals and pathology laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.





The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. Due to an increasing number of infected patients, healthcare professionals and leading organizations are distracting the flow of healthcare resources from research & development to primary care, which is slowing down the process of innovation. Furthermore, the researchers in the US are hoping to get a better handle on finding the percentage of Americans that have been infected with the new coronavirus by fishing through donated blood. In April 2020, the US launched an unprecedented effort in six metropolitan cities including New York to look for antibodies to SARS-COV-2 in the population. The serosurveys conducted in the North American states are likely to propel the demand for blood collection devices.

Recently, as the number of coronavirus affected patients is dramatically increasing in the US, doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital noticed some strange behavior with patients’ blood. Signs of blood thickening and clotting were observed in different organs of the patients. Moreover, the nephrologists also noticed kidney dialysis catheters being plugged with clogs.













