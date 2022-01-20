EssilorLuxottica : EssilorLuxottica appoints new member to its Board of Directors

English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica appoints new member to its Board of Directors

As the new Valoptec Association President, Virginie Mercier Pitre replaces Juliette Favre on the Board and represents 20,000 Company’s employee and former employee shareholders

Charenton-le-Pont, France (20 January 2022, 7:30 pm) – During its meeting held today, EssilorLuxottica’s Board of Directors appointed Virginie Mercier Pitre as a new Director. This follows her recent nomination as the new President of Valoptec Association, the independent Association of EssilorLuxottica’s employee shareholders. Her nomination to the Board of Directors will be submitted to the shareholders vote for ratification at the next EssilorLuxottica Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2022. Upon joining the Board of Directors, Mrs. Mercier Pitre will also be part of its CSR Committee.

Mrs. Mercier Pitre replaces on the Board Juliette Favre, who was President of Valoptec Association from 2015 to 2021 and served three terms on the Valoptec Board, which is the maximum allowed by the Association bylaws. The EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors would like to thank Juliette Favre for her significant contributions over the past six years and wish her the best in the pursuit of her career in the Company.

Mrs. Mercier Pitre is currently VP Commercial Europe at Essilor. She was appointed by the Valoptec Board as the new President of the Association on 15 December 2021. For more information about Virginie Mercier Pitre, see her bio here.

Born in 1972 when Essel and Silor merged to found Essilor, Valoptec Association has played a key role in building the success of the Group since its creation, thanks to a continuous and open dialogue with the leaders of the Company. More than 20,000 people across 63 countries are members of Valoptec Association today. As per EssilorLuxottica’s governance model, the President of the Association holds a seat at the EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors.

