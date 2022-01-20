Global Baby Care Products Market Valued 88720 million USD by 2028 | Report by Absolute Reports

Pune, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Baby Care Products Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Baby Care Products. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Baby Care Products industry.

The global Baby Care Products market was valued at USD 64070 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 88720 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

About Baby Care Products Market

The baby care products market has been segmented into baby cosmetics and toiletries, baby safety and convenience products, and baby food/formula. Of these, the baby food/formula segment accounted for major share of the market in 2017. It was followed by the baby cosmetics and toiletries segment, which has been further split into baby skincare, baby hair care, baby bath, diapers, and others (including baby wipes and fragrance). The baby skin care sub-segment is further divided into baby massage oil, baby lotions, cream/moisturizers, and talcum powder. Preference for specific products among parents has boosted the demand for baby care products. However, internet marketing for baby care products has not emerged significantly in developing countries such as Russia, India, and China. This is anticipated to adversely affect the baby care products market in these countries.

Increase in infant population, high spending capacity of the people, rising number of women in the workforce and health concerns of consumers are key drivers to propel the market. In addition, convenience of the Baby Care product is another factor to drive the market Organized retail stores provide convenience to the consumers by offering several product brands under the same roof and provide them variety among numerous brands. Regionally, Asia Pacific held the major share in the global market in 2018 and is expected to hold the sway throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed largely to the substantial rise in discretionary spending by parents, especially in emerging economies, on various healthcare products for the wellness of their babies.

The Major Players in the Baby Care Products Market Are:



Artsana

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Pigeon

The report examines the Baby Care Products market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Baby Care Products Market is segmented as below:

Market segment by Type, covers

Baby Skin Care

Baby Hair Care Products

Bathing Products

Baby Toiletries

Baby Food & Beverages

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Online Markets

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study identifies the growing demand in industrial applications elevating market prospects as one of the prime reasons driving the Baby Care Products market growth during the next few years.

