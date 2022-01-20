Notice of redemption of convertible bonds PKG2

English Estonian

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it is redeeming 10 666 “EEK 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP CONV. BOND PKG2 10-2022” convertible bonds (with ISIN EE3300106574) in total nominal value of 106 660 Estonian kroons and issue value of 29 864,80 euros and has submitted the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities the application to delete the bonds from the register.

The convertible bonds bore an annual interest of 7%. The issue price of each convertible bond was 2.80 euros. The list of bondholders was fixed on 20 January 2022 and redemption payment will be made on 3 February 2022.

Angelika Annus

Member of the Management Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee